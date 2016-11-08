Nov 8 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the third day in the second and final Test between Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka on Tuesday in Harare, Zimbabwe Sri Lanka 1st innings 504 (D. de Silva 127, A. Gunaratne 116, U. Tharanga 79) Zimbabwe 1st innings (Overnight: 126-2) T. Mawoyo lbw b Herath 3 B. Chari b Herath 80 H. Masakadza c D. de Silva b Herath 0 C. Ervine c Karunaratne b Lakmal 64 S. Williams lbw b D. Perera 58 M. Waller c K. Silva b Herath 18 P. Moor lbw b D. Perera 33 G. Cremer c Karunaratne b D. Perera 3 D. Tiripano c Herath b Lakmal 3 C. Mumba lbw b Herath 2 C. Mpofu not out 0 Extras (b-2 lb-6) 8 Total (all out, 82.1 overs) 272 Fall of wickets: 1-17 T. Mawoyo,2-17 H. Masakadza,3-134 C. Ervine,4-173 B. Chari,5-210 M. Waller,6-253 S. Williams,7-265 G. Cremer,8-268 P. Moor,9-272 C. Mumba,10-272 D. Tiripano Bowling S. Lakmal 21.1 - 5 - 55 - 2 R. Herath 26 - 4 - 89 - 5 L. Kumara 14 - 0 - 60 - 0 D. Perera 18 - 2 - 51 - 3 A. Gunaratne 2 - 0 - 5 - 0 D. de Silva 1 - 0 - 4 - 0 Sri Lanka 2nd innings D. Karunaratne not out 54 K. Silva c Waller b Mumba 6 K. Mendis c Mpofu b Mumba 0 U. Tharanga lbw b Cremer 17 D. de Silva c Chari b Mumba 9 A. Gunaratne not out 6 Extras (b-6 lb-4) 10 Total (for 4 wickets, 40 overs) 102 Fall of wickets: 1-14 K. Silva,2-16 K. Mendis,3-44 U. Tharanga,4-84 D. de Silva To bat: K. Perera, D. Perera, R. Herath, S. Lakmal, L. Kumara Bowling C. Mpofu 9 - 2 - 17 - 0 C. Mumba 11 - 3 - 31 - 3 G. Cremer 8 - 1 - 21 - 1 D. Tiripano 6 - 3 - 4 - 0 S. Williams 5 - 0 - 16 - 0 B. Chari 1 - 0 - 3 - 0 Referees Umpire: Simon Fry Umpire: Ian Gould TV umpire: Marais Erasmus Match referee: Chris Broad