Jan 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the third day in the fourth and final Test between South Africa and England on Sunday in Centurion, South Africa South Africa 1st innings 475 (Q. de Kock 129no, S. Cook 115, H. Amla 109; B. Stokes 4-86) England 1st innings (Overnight: 138-2) A. Cook c de Kock b M. Morkel 76 A. Hales c Piedt b Rabada 15 N. Compton lbw b Rabada 19 J. Root c de Kock b Rabada 76 J. Taylor c de Kock b Rabada 14 B. Stokes c Amla b Rabada 33 J. Bairstow c de Kock b Rabada 0 M. Ali c Piedt b M. Morkel 61 C. Woakes c Elgar b Duminy 26 S. Broad c Cook b Rabada 5 J. Anderson not out 5 Extras (b-2 lb-7 w-3) 12 Total (all out, 104.2 overs) 342 Fall of wickets: 1-22 A. Hales,2-78 N. Compton,3-177 A. Cook,4-208 J. Root,5-211 J. Taylor,6-211 J. Bairstow,7-252 B. Stokes,8-295 C. Woakes,9-320 S. Broad,10-342 M. Ali Bowling K. Abbott 19 - 9 - 36 - 0 K. Rabada 29 - 6 - 112 - 7(w-2) D. Piedt 24 - 4 - 78 - 0 M. Morkel 23.2 - 4 - 73 - 2(w-1) D. Elgar 4 - 0 - 13 - 0 J. Duminy 5 - 0 - 21 - 1 South Africa 2nd innings S. Cook not out 23 D. Elgar c Bairstow b Anderson 1 H. Amla not out 16 Extras (b-2) 2 Total (for 1 wickets, 17 overs) 42 Fall of wickets: 1-5 D. Elgar To bat: A. de Villiers, J. Duminy, T. Bavuma, Q. de Kock, K. Abbott, M. Morkel, K. Rabada, D. Piedt Bowling J. Anderson 5 - 1 - 14 - 1 S. Broad 4 - 1 - 8 - 0 B. Stokes 3 - 1 - 6 - 0 C. Woakes 2 - 0 - 7 - 0 M. Ali 2 - 1 - 1 - 0 J. Root 1 - 0 - 4 - 0 Referees Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena Umpire: Chris Gaffaney TV umpire: Rod Tucker Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle