Aug 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the third day in the first Test between Sri Lanka and India on Friday in Galle, Sri Lanka Sri Lanka 1st innings 183 (A. Mathews 64, D. Chandimal 59; R. Ashwin 6-46) India 1st innings 375 (S. Dhawan 134, V. Kohli 103, W. Saha 60; T. Kaushal 5-134) Sri Lanka 2nd innings (Overnight: 5-2) D. Karunaratne b Ashwin 0 K. Silva b Mishra 0 D. Prasad c Rahane b Aaron 3 K. Sangakkara c Rahane b Ashwin 40 A. Mathews c Rahul b Mishra 39 D. Chandimal not out 162 L. Thirimanne c Rahane b Ashwin 44 J. Mubarak c Rahane b H. Singh 49 R. Herath c Rahane b Mishra 1 T. Kaushal c Saha b I. Sharma 7 N. Pradeep b Ashwin 3 Extras (b-3 nb-8 w-8) 19 Total (all out, 82.2 overs) 367 Fall of wickets: 1-0 D. Karunaratne,2-1 K. Silva,3-5 D. Prasad,4-92 K. Sangakkara,5-95 A. Mathews,6-220 L. Thirimanne,7-302 J. Mubarak,8-319 R. Herath,9-360 T. Kaushal,10-367 N. Pradeep Bowling R. Ashwin 28.2 - 6 - 114 - 4 A. Mishra 17 - 2 - 61 - 3(nb-2) H. Singh 17 - 0 - 73 - 1 V. Aaron 7 - 0 - 39 - 1(w-8) I. Sharma 13 - 0 - 77 - 1(nb-6) India 2nd innings (Target: 176 runs) L. Rahul lbw b Herath 5 S. Dhawan not out 13 I. Sharma not out 5 Extras 0 Total (for 1 wickets, 8 overs) 23 Fall of wickets: 1-12 L. Rahul To bat: R. Sharma, V. Kohli, A. Rahane, W. Saha, R. Ashwin, H. Singh, A. Mishra, V. Aaron Bowling D. Prasad 2 - 1 - 2 - 0 R. Herath 3 - 0 - 13 - 1 K. Silva 3 - 1 - 8 - 0 Referees Umpire: Nigel Llong Umpire: Bruce Oxenford TV umpire: Ranmore Martinesz Match referee: Andy Pycroft