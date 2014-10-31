Oct 31 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the second and final Test between Pakistan and Australia on Friday in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates Pakistan 1st innings (Overnight: 304-2) A. Shehzad lbw b Lyon 35 M. Hafeez c Haddin b Johnson 45 Az. Ali c Warner b Starc 109 Y. Khan b Siddle 213 Misbah-ul-Haq c&b Smith 101 A. Shafiq b Starc 21 S. Ahmed not out 19 Y. Shah not out 1 Extras (b-10 lb-11 nb-4 w-1) 26 Total (for 6 wickets, 164 overs) 570 Fall of wickets: 1-57 A. Shehzad,2-96 M. Hafeez,3-332 Az. Ali,4-513 Misbah-ul-Haq,5-537 Y. Khan,6-561 A. Shafiq To bat: Z. Babar, R. Ali, I. Khan Bowling M. Johnson 25 - 7 - 59 - 1(nb-2) M. Starc 27 - 3 - 86 - 2(w-1) P. Siddle 31 - 8 - 75 - 1(nb-1) N. Lyon 37 - 1 - 154 - 1 M. Marsh 12 - 2 - 32 - 0 G. Maxwell 16 - 2 - 78 - 0 M. Clarke 6 - 0 - 24 - 0 S. Smith 10 - 0 - 41 - 1(nb-1) Referees Umpire: Richard Kettleborough Umpire: Nigel Llong TV umpire: Marais Erasmus Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle