June 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the first Test between Sri Lanka and Pakistan on Thursday in Galle, Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka 1st innings (Overnight: 178-3)
D. Karunaratne c S. Ahmed b Riaz 21
K. Silva not out 80
K. Sangakkara c Y. Khan b Riaz 50
L. Thirimanne c Babar b Hafeez 8
A. Mathews not out 10
Extras (lb-4 nb-4 w-1) 9
Total (for 3 wickets, 64 overs) 178
Fall of wickets: 1-30 D. Karunaratne,2-142 K. Sangakkara,3-154 L. Thirimanne
To bat: K. Vithanage, D. Chandimal, D. Prasad, D. Perera, R. Herath, N. Pradeep
Bowling
J. Khan 12 - 4 - 24 - 0
W. Riaz 15 - 2 - 51 - 2(nb-4 w-1)
Z. Babar 15 - 4 - 32 - 0
Y. Shah 15 - 2 - 43 - 0
M. Hafeez 7 - 0 - 24 - 1
Referees
Umpire: Richard Illingworth
Umpire: Paul Reiffel
TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney
Match referee: Chris Broad