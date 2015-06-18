June 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the first One Day International between Bangladesh and India on Thursday in Mirpur, Bangladesh
Bangladesh Innings
T. Iqbal c Ro. Sharma b Ashwin 60
S. Sarkar run out (, Raina) 54
L. Das lbw b Ashwin 8
M. Rahim c Ro. Sharma b Ashwin 14
S. Al Hasan c Jadeja b U. Yadav 52
Sa. Rahman b Jadeja 41
Nas. Hossain c Jadeja b U. Yadav 34
M. Mortaza c Ro. Sharma b M. Sharma 21
R. Hossain c M. Sharma b B. Kumar 4
T. Ahmed c Kohli b B. Kumar 2
M. Rahman not out 0
Extras (b-2 lb-6 nb-3 w-6) 17
Total (all out, 49.4 overs) 307
Fall of wickets: 1-102 S. Sarkar,2-123 T. Iqbal,3-129 L. Das,4-146 M. Rahim,5-229 Sa. Rahman,6-267 S. Al Hasan,7-282 Nas. Hossain,8-286 R. Hossain,9-298 T. Ahmed,10-307 M. Mortaza
Bowling
B. Kumar 7 - 0 - 37 - 2(nb-1 w-1)
U. Yadav 8 - 0 - 58 - 2(w-1)
R. Ashwin 10 - 0 - 51 - 3(w-2)
M. Sharma 4.4 - 0 - 53 - 1(nb-1)
S. Raina 10 - 0 - 40 - 0
R. Jadeja 8 - 0 - 48 - 1(nb-1)
V. Kohli 2 - 0 - 12 - 0(w-1)
India Innings
Ro. Sharma c Mortaza b M. Rahman 63
S. Dhawan c Rahim b Ahmed 30
V. Kohli c Rahim b Ahmed 1
A. Rahane c Nas. Hossain b M. Rahman 9
S. Raina b M. Rahman 40
M. Dhoni c Rahim b Al Hasan 5
R. Jadeja c Sarkar b M. Rahman 32
R. Ashwin c Rahim b M. Rahman 0
B. Kumar not out 25
M. Sharma c Rahim b Mortaza 11
U. Yadav lbw b Al Hasan 2
Extras (lb-4 w-6) 10
Total (all out, 46 overs) 228
Fall of wickets: 1-95 S. Dhawan,2-101 V. Kohli,3-105 Ro. Sharma,4-115 A. Rahane,5-128 M. Dhoni,6-188 S. Raina,7-188 R. Ashwin,8-195 R. Jadeja,9-219 M. Sharma,10-228 U. Yadav
Bowling
M. Rahman 9.2 - 1 - 50 - 5(w-1)
T. Ahmed 6 - 1 - 21 - 2(w-5)
M. Mortaza 10 - 0 - 53 - 1
R. Hossain 6 - 0 - 36 - 0
Nas. Hossain 6.4 - 0 - 31 - 0
S. Al Hasan 8 - 0 - 33 - 2
Referees
Umpire: Enamul Haque
Umpire: Rod Tucker
TV umpire: Anisur Rahman
Match referee: Andy Pycroft
Result: Bangladesh won by 79 runs