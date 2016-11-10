Nov 10 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the first Test between India and England on Thursday in Rajkot, India England 1st innings (Overnight: 311-4) A. Cook lbw b Jadeja 21 H. Hameed lbw b R. Ashwin 31 J. Root c&b U. Yadav 124 B. Duckett c Rahane b R. Ashwin 13 M. Ali b Shami 117 B. Stokes c Saha b U. Yadav 128 J. Bairstow c Saha b Shami 46 C. Woakes c Saha b Jadeja 4 A. Rashid c U. Yadav b Jadeja 5 Z. Ansari lbw b Mishra 32 S. Broad not out 6 Extras (b-5 lb-4 nb-1) 10 Total (all out, 159.3 overs) 537 Fall of wickets: 1-47 A. Cook,2-76 H. Hameed,3-102 B. Duckett,4-281 J. Root,5-343 M. Ali,6-442 J. Bairstow,7-451 C. Woakes,8-465 A. Rashid,9-517 B. Stokes,10-537 Z. Ansari Bowling M. Shami 28.1 - 5 - 65 - 2 U. Yadav 31.5 - 3 - 112 - 2 R. Ashwin 46 - 3 - 167 - 2 R. Jadeja 30 - 4 - 86 - 3(nb-1) A. Mishra 23.3 - 3 - 98 - 1 India 1st innings M. Vijay not out 25 G. Gambhir not out 28 Extras (b-8 lb-1 w-1) 10 Total (for no loss, 23 overs) 63 Fall of wickets: To bat: C. Pujara, V. Kohli, A. Rahane, R. Ashwin, W. Saha, R. Jadeja, M. Shami, U. Yadav, A. Mishra Bowling S. Broad 5 - 1 - 20 - 0 C. Woakes 7 - 2 - 17 - 0(w-1) M. Ali 6 - 2 - 6 - 0 Z. Ansari 3 - 0 - 3 - 0 A. Rashid 2 - 0 - 8 - 0 Referees Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena Umpire: Chris Gaffaney TV umpire: Rod Tucker Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle