Cricket-Lehmann hopes no Ashes boycott, urges solution to pay row
May 18 Australia coach Darren Lehmann hopes the ongoing pay dispute will not prompt the players to boycott this year's Ashes series and urged both sides to resolve the matter.
Nov 10 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the first Test between India and England on Thursday in Rajkot, India England 1st innings (Overnight: 311-4) A. Cook lbw b Jadeja 21 H. Hameed lbw b R. Ashwin 31 J. Root c&b U. Yadav 124 B. Duckett c Rahane b R. Ashwin 13 M. Ali b Shami 117 B. Stokes c Saha b U. Yadav 128 J. Bairstow c Saha b Shami 46 C. Woakes c Saha b Jadeja 4 A. Rashid c U. Yadav b Jadeja 5 Z. Ansari lbw b Mishra 32 S. Broad not out 6 Extras (b-5 lb-4 nb-1) 10 Total (all out, 159.3 overs) 537 Fall of wickets: 1-47 A. Cook,2-76 H. Hameed,3-102 B. Duckett,4-281 J. Root,5-343 M. Ali,6-442 J. Bairstow,7-451 C. Woakes,8-465 A. Rashid,9-517 B. Stokes,10-537 Z. Ansari Bowling M. Shami 28.1 - 5 - 65 - 2 U. Yadav 31.5 - 3 - 112 - 2 R. Ashwin 46 - 3 - 167 - 2 R. Jadeja 30 - 4 - 86 - 3(nb-1) A. Mishra 23.3 - 3 - 98 - 1 India 1st innings M. Vijay not out 25 G. Gambhir not out 28 Extras (b-8 lb-1 w-1) 10 Total (for no loss, 23 overs) 63 Fall of wickets: To bat: C. Pujara, V. Kohli, A. Rahane, R. Ashwin, W. Saha, R. Jadeja, M. Shami, U. Yadav, A. Mishra Bowling S. Broad 5 - 1 - 20 - 0 C. Woakes 7 - 2 - 17 - 0(w-1) M. Ali 6 - 2 - 6 - 0 Z. Ansari 3 - 0 - 3 - 0 A. Rashid 2 - 0 - 8 - 0 Referees Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena Umpire: Chris Gaffaney TV umpire: Rod Tucker Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle
May 18 Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz has been suspended for two months for failing to report a suspect approach to indulge in corruption, the country's cricket board has said.