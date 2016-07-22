July 22 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the first Test between West Indies and India on Friday in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda
India 1st innings
M. Vijay c K. Brathwaite b Gabriel 7
S. Dhawan lbw b Bishoo 84
C. Pujara c K. Brathwaite b Bishoo 16
V. Kohli b Gabriel 200
A. Rahane c Da. Bravo b Bishoo 22
R. Ashwin c Gabriel b K. Brathwaite 113
W. Saha st Dowrich b K. Brathwaite 40
A. Mishra c Holder b K. Brathwaite 53
M. Shami not out 17
Extras (b-6 lb-2 nb-6) 14
Total (for 8 wickets declared, 161.5 overs) 566
Fall of wickets: 1-14 M. Vijay,2-74 C. Pujara,3-179 S. Dhawan,4-236 A. Rahane,5-404 V. Kohli,6-475 W. Saha,7-526 R. Ashwin,8-566 A. Mishra
Did not bat: I. Sharma, U. Yadav
Bowling
S. Gabriel 21 - 5 - 65 - 2(nb-4)
J. Holder 24 - 4 - 83 - 0(nb-2)
C. Brathwaite 25 - 5 - 80 - 0
R. Chase 34 - 3 - 102 - 0
D. Bishoo 43 - 1 - 163 - 3
K. Brathwaite 14.5 - 1 - 65 - 3
West Indies 1st innings
K. Brathwaite not out 11
R. Chandrika c Saha b Shami 16
Da. Bravo not out 0
Extras (lb-1 nb-2 w-1) 4
Total (for 1 wickets, 16 overs) 31
Fall of wickets: 1-30 R. Chandrika
To bat: M. Samuels, J. Blackwood, R. Chase, S. Dowrich, C. Brathwaite, J. Holder, D. Bishoo, S. Gabriel
Bowling
I. Sharma 6 - 3 - 12 - 0(nb-2)
U. Yadav 4 - 3 - 5 - 0
M. Shami 3 - 0 - 6 - 1(w-1)
R. Ashwin 3 - 1 - 7 - 0
Referees
Umpire: Aleem Dar
Umpire: Ian Gould
TV umpire: Gregory Brathwaite
Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle