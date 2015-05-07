May 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the second and final Test between Bangladesh and Pakistan on Thursday in Mirpur, Bangladesh Pakistan 1st innings (Overnight: 323-3) M. Hafeez c Rahim b Shahid 8 S. Aslam c S. Hossain b T. Islam 19 Az. Ali c Mahmudullah b Hom 226 Y. Khan c Hom b Shahid 148 Misbah-ul-Haq b Al Hasan 9 A. Shafiq c Mahmudullah b Hom 107 S. Ahmed not out 21 W. Riaz c Kayes b T. Islam 4 Y. Shah lbw b T. Islam 0 Extras (lb-8 nb-5 w-2) 15 Total (for 8 wickets declared, 152 overs) 557 Fall of wickets: 1-9 M. Hafeez,2-58 S. Aslam,3-308 Y. Khan,4-323 Misbah-ul-Haq,5-530 Az. Ali,6-545 A. Shafiq,7-552 W. Riaz,8-557 Y. Shah Did not bat: J. Khan, I. Khan Bowling S. Hossain 0.2 - 0 - 4 - 0 S. Sarkar 17.4 - 1 - 57 - 0(nb-2 w-1) M. Shahid 31 - 10 - 72 - 2(nb-3 w-1) T. Islam 51 - 3 - 179 - 3 S. Hom 16 - 0 - 76 - 2 S. Al Hasan 30 - 3 - 136 - 1 M. Haque 3 - 0 - 12 - 0 Mahmudullah 2 - 0 - 12 - 0 I. Kayes 1 - 0 - 1 - 0 Bangladesh 1st innings T. Iqbal lbw b J. Khan 4 I. Kayes b Shah 32 M. Haque c S. Ahmed b J. Khan 13 Mahmudullah c Az. Ali b Riaz 28 S. Al Hasan not out 14 M. Rahim b Shah 12 Extras (lb-2 w-2) 4 Total (for 5 wickets, 27.5 overs) 107 Fall of wickets: 1-4 T. Iqbal,2-38 M. Haque,3-69 I. Kayes,4-85 Mahmudullah,5-107 M. Rahim To bat: S. Sarkar, S. Hom, T. Islam, S. Hossain, M. Shahid Bowling J. Khan 6 - 2 - 26 - 2(w-1) I. Khan 7 - 0 - 31 - 0 W. Riaz 8 - 1 - 33 - 1(w-1) Y. Shah 5.5 - 1 - 15 - 2 M. Hafeez 1 - 1 - 0 - 0 Referees Umpire: Nigel Llong Umpire: Paul Reiffel TV umpire: Ranmore Martinesz Match referee: Jeff Crowe