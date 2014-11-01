Nov 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the third day in the second and final Test between Pakistan and Australia on Saturday in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Pakistan 1st innings 570 for 6 decl (Y. Khan 213, A. Ali 109, Misbah-ul-Haq 101)
Australia 1st innings (Overnight: 22-1)
D. Warner c Shah b R. Ali 19
C. Rogers c S. Ahmed b I. Khan 5
N. Lyon b R. Ali 15
G. Maxwell b Babar 37
M. Clarke b I. Khan 47
S. Smith lbw b Babar 0
M. Marsh c R. Ali b I. Khan 87
B. Haddin b Shah 10
M. Johnson c Hafeez b Shah 0
P. Siddle c Shah b Hafeez 28
M. Starc not out 0
Extras (lb-6 nb-7) 13
Total (all out, 67.2 overs) 261
Fall of wickets: 1-21 C. Rogers,2-34 D. Warner,3-75 G. Maxwell,4-97 N. Lyon,5-100 S. Smith,6-164 M. Clarke,7-193 B. Haddin,8-199 M. Johnson,9-261 M. Marsh,10-261 P. Siddle
Bowling
I. Khan 14 - 1 - 60 - 3(nb-1)
M. Hafeez 5.2 - 0 - 13 - 1
Z. Babar 25 - 5 - 94 - 2
R. Ali 9 - 0 - 41 - 2(nb-2)
Y. Shah 14 - 2 - 47 - 2
Pakistan 2nd innings
A. Shehzad b Johnson 14
M. Hafeez c Starc b Johnson 3
Az. Ali not out 21
Y. Khan not out 16
Extras (b-7) 7
Total (for 2 wickets, 21 overs) 61
Fall of wickets: 1-14 A. Shehzad,2-21 M. Hafeez
To bat: Misbah-ul-Haq, A. Shafiq, S. Ahmed, Z. Babar, Y. Shah, R. Ali, I. Khan
Bowling
M. Johnson 3 - 0 - 29 - 2
N. Lyon 10 - 3 - 19 - 0
M. Starc 5 - 2 - 6 - 0
P. Siddle 3 - 3 - 0 - 0
Referees
Umpire: Richard Kettleborough
Umpire: Nigel Llong
TV umpire: Marais Erasmus
Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle