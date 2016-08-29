Aug 29 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the third day in the second and final Test between South Africa and New Zealand on Monday in Centurion, South Africa South Africa 1st innings 481 for 8 (F. du Plessis 112no, J. Duminy 88, Q. de Kock 82, H. Amla 58, S. Cook 56; N. Wagner 5-86) New Zealand 1st innings (Overnight: 38-3) M. Guptill c van Zyl b Philander 8 T. Latham c de Kock b Steyn 4 K. Williamson c de Kock b Rabada 77 R. Taylor run out (Bavuma) 1 H. Nicholls lbw b Rabada 36 B. Watling c de Kock b Steyn 8 M. Santner b Philander 0 D. Bracewell lbw b Rabada 18 T. Southee c de Kock b Piedt 8 N. Wagner c de Kock b Steyn 31 T. Boult not out 0 Extras (b-5 lb-2 nb-1 w-15) 23 Total (all out, 58.3 overs) 214 Fall of wickets: 1-13 M. Guptill,2-13 T. Latham,3-26 R. Taylor,4-86 H. Nicholls,5-106 B. Watling,6-111 M. Santner,7-144 D. Bracewell,8-169 T. Southee,9-214 N. Wagner,10-214 K. Williamson Bowling D. Steyn 20 - 3 - 66 - 3(w-1) V. Philander 15 - 1 - 43 - 2 K. Rabada 16.3 - 4 - 62 - 3(nb-1 w-2) D. Piedt 7 - 0 - 36 - 1 South Africa 2nd innings S. Cook lbw b Boult 4 Q. de Kock c Williamson b Bracewell 50 H. Amla c Guptill b Southee 1 J. Duminy lbw b Southee 0 F. du Plessis c Taylor b Boult 6 T. Bavuma not out 25 S. van Zyl c Watling b Wagner 5 V. Philander not out 3 Extras (b-4 nb-1 w-6) 11 Total (for 6 wickets, 34 overs) 105 Fall of wickets: 1-31 S. Cook,2-32 H. Amla,3-32 J. Duminy,4-47 F. du Plessis,5-82 Q. de Kock,6-98 S. van Zyl To bat: K. Rabada, D. Steyn, D. Piedt Bowling T. Southee 10 - 5 - 27 - 2(w-1) T. Boult 8 - 0 - 38 - 2 D. Bracewell 7 - 2 - 19 - 1 N. Wagner 9 - 1 - 17 - 1(nb-1 w-1) Referees Umpire: Ian Gould Umpire: Paul Reiffel Match referee: Andy Pycroft TV umpire: Richard Illingworth