Cricket-Fast man Starc sees quick return to rhythm
LONDON, May 29 Refreshed Australia pace spearhead Mitchell Starc is confident of regaining his rhythm quickly for the Champions Trophy after being sidelined nearly three months with a foot injury.
Feb 12 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the fourth day in the first and final Test between India and Bangladesh on Sunday in Hyderabad, India India 1st innings 687 for 6 decl (V. Kohli 204, M. Vijay 108, W. Saha 106no, C. Pujara 83, A. Rahane 82, R. Jadeja 60no) Bangladesh 1st innings (Overnight: 322-6) T. Iqbal run out (U. Yadav, B. Kumar) 24 S. Sarkar c Saha b U. Yadav 15 M. Haque lbw b U. Yadav 12 Mahmudullah lbw b I. Sharma 28 S. Al Hasan c U. Yadav b R. Ashwin 82 M. Rahim c Saha b R. Ashwin 127 Sa. Rahman lbw b Jadeja 16 M. Hasan b B. Kumar 51 T. Islam c Saha b U. Yadav 10 T. Ahmed c Rahane b Jadeja 8 K. Rabbi not out 0 Extras (lb-15) 15 Total (all out, 127.5 overs) 388 Fall of wickets: 1-38 S. Sarkar,2-44 T. Iqbal,3-64 M. Haque,4-109 Mahmudullah,5-216 S. Al Hasan,6-235 Sa. Rahman,7-322 M. Hasan,8-339 T. Islam,9-378 T. Ahmed,10-388 M. Rahim Bowling B. Kumar 21 - 7 - 52 - 1 I. Sharma 20 - 5 - 69 - 1 R. Ashwin 28.5 - 7 - 98 - 2 U. Yadav 25 - 6 - 84 - 3 R. Jadeja 33 - 8 - 70 - 2 India 2nd innings M. Vijay c Rahim b Ahmed 7 L. Rahul c Rahim b Ahmed 10 C. Pujara not out 54 V. Kohli c Mahmudullah b Al Hasan 38 A. Rahane b Al Hasan 28 R. Jadeja not out 16 Extras (lb-5 w-1) 6 Total (for 4 wickets declared, 29 overs) 159 Fall of wickets: 1-12 M. Vijay,2-23 L. Rahul,3-90 V. Kohli,4-128 A. Rahane Did not bat: R. Ashwin, W. Saha, B. Kumar, U. Yadav, I. Sharma Bowling T. Islam 6 - 1 - 29 - 0 T. Ahmed 7 - 0 - 43 - 2(w-1) S. Al Hasan 9 - 0 - 50 - 2 M. Hasan 7 - 0 - 32 - 0 Bangladesh 2nd innings (Target: 459 runs) T. Iqbal c Kohli b R. Ashwin 3 S. Sarkar c Rahane b Jadeja 42 M. Haque c Rahane b R. Ashwin 27 Mahmudullah not out 9 S. Al Hasan not out 21 Extras (nb-1) 1 Total (for 3 wickets, 35 overs) 103 Fall of wickets: 1-11 T. Iqbal,2-71 S. Sarkar,3-75 M. Haque To bat: M. Rahim, S. Rahman, M. Hasan, T. Islam, T. Ahmed, K. Rabbi Bowling B. Kumar 5 - 2 - 14 - 0 R. Ashwin 16 - 6 - 34 - 2 I. Sharma 3 - 0 - 19 - 0(nb-1) U. Yadav 3 - 0 - 9 - 0 R. Jadeja 8 - 2 - 27 - 1 Referees Umpire: Marais Erasmus Umpire: Joel Wilson TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney Match referee: Andy Pycroft
May 27 Ben Stokes smashed a blistering century and Mark Wood bowled an excellent final over as England beat South Africa by two runs in the second one-day international in Southampton on Saturday for an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.