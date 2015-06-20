June 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the fourth day in the first Test between Sri Lanka and Pakistan on Saturday in Galle, Sri Lanka Sri Lanka 1st innings 300 (K. Silva 125, K. Sangakkara 50) Pakistan 1st innings (Overnight: 118-5) M. Hafeez c Karunaratne b Prasad 2 A. Shehzad lbw b Prasad 9 Az. Ali lbw b Herath 8 Y. Khan b D. Perera 47 Misbah-ul-Haq c Sangakkara b Pradeep 20 A. Shafiq st Chandimal b D. Perera 131 S. Ahmed b Prasad 96 W. Riaz b D. Perera 14 Y. Shah c Chandimal b Pradeep 23 Z. Babar c Vithanage b D. Perera 56 J. Khan not out 6 Extras (lb-1 nb-3 w-1) 5 Total (all out, 113.1 overs) 417 Fall of wickets: 1-2 M. Hafeez,2-11 A. Shehzad,3-35 Az. Ali,4-86 Y. Khan,5-96 Misbah-ul-Haq,6-235 S. Ahmed,7-273 W. Riaz,8-302 Y. Shah,9-403 Z. Babar,10-417 A. Shafiq Bowling D. Prasad 24 - 4 - 91 - 3 N. Pradeep 19 - 1 - 71 - 2(nb-2) R. Herath 30 - 4 - 99 - 1 D. Perera 31.1 - 3 - 122 - 4 A. Mathews 6 - 1 - 12 - 0(nb-1) K. Vithanage 3 - 0 - 21 - 0(w-1) Sri Lanka 2nd innings K. Silva c Az. Ali b Riaz 5 D. Karunaratne not out 36 K. Sangakkara c Az. Ali b Shah 18 D. Perera not out 0 Extras (b-4) 4 Total (for 2 wickets, 21 overs) 63 Fall of wickets: 1-18 K. Silva,2-63 K. Sangakkara To bat: L. Thirimanne, A. Mathews, K. Vithanage, D. Chandimal, D. Prasad, R. Herath, N. Pradeep Bowling W. Riaz 6 - 3 - 11 - 1 J. Khan 4 - 0 - 19 - 0 Y. Shah 7 - 1 - 21 - 1 M. Hafeez 4 - 1 - 8 - 0 Referees Umpire: Richard Illingworth Umpire: Paul Reiffel TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney Match referee: Chris Broad