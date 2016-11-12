Cricket-Lehmann hopes no Ashes boycott, urges solution to pay row
May 18 Australia coach Darren Lehmann hopes the ongoing pay dispute will not prompt the players to boycott this year's Ashes series and urged both sides to resolve the matter.
Nov 12 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the second Test between Australia and South Africa on Saturday in Hobart, Australia Australia 1st innings D. Warner c de Kock b Philander 1 J. Burns lbw b Abbott 1 U. Khawaja c Amla b Philander 4 S. Smith not out 48 A. Voges c de Kock b Philander 0 C. Ferguson run out () 3 P. Nevill lbw b Rabada 3 J. Mennie b Philander 10 M. Starc c Duminy b Abbott 4 J. Hazlewood c Amla b Abbott 8 N. Lyon c de Kock b Philander 2 Extras (lb-1) 1 Total (all out, 32.5 overs) 85 Fall of wickets: 1-2 D. Warner,2-2 J. Burns,3-8 U. Khawaja,4-8 A. Voges,5-17 C. Ferguson,6-31 P. Nevill,7-59 J. Mennie,8-66 M. Starc,9-76 J. Hazlewood,10-85 N. Lyon Bowling V. Philander 10.1 - 5 - 21 - 5 K. Abbott 12.4 - 3 - 41 - 3 K. Rabada 6 - 0 - 20 - 1 K. Maharaj 4 - 2 - 2 - 0 South Africa 1st innings S. Cook c Nevill b Starc 23 D. Elgar lbw b Starc 17 H. Amla c Nevill b Hazlewood 47 J. Duminy c Smith b Starc 1 F. du Plessis lbw b Hazlewood 7 T. Bavuma not out 38 Q. de Kock not out 28 Extras (b-3 lb-6 nb-1) 10 Total (for 5 wickets, 55 overs) 171 Fall of wickets: 1-43 D. Elgar,2-44 S. Cook,3-46 J. Duminy,4-76 F. du Plessis,5-132 H. Amla To bat: V. Philander, K. Abbott, K. Rabada, K. Maharaj Bowling M. Starc 15 - 0 - 49 - 3(nb-1) J. Hazlewood 16 - 7 - 36 - 2 J. Mennie 14 - 1 - 47 - 0 N. Lyon 10 - 1 - 30 - 0 Referees Umpire: Aleem Dar Umpire: Richard Kettleborough TV umpire: Nigel Llong Match referee: Andy Pycroft
May 18 Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz has been suspended for two months for failing to report a suspect approach to indulge in corruption, the country's cricket board has said.