Cricket-Lehmann hopes no Ashes boycott, urges solution to pay row
May 18 Australia coach Darren Lehmann hopes the ongoing pay dispute will not prompt the players to boycott this year's Ashes series and urged both sides to resolve the matter.
Nov 12 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the fourth day in the first Test between India and England on Saturday in Rajkot, India England 1st innings 537 (B. Stokes 128, J. Root 124, M. Ali 117) India 1st innings (Overnight: 319-4) M. Vijay c Hameed b Rashid 126 G. Gambhir lbw b Broad 29 C. Pujara c Cook b Stokes 124 V. Kohli hit wkt b Rashid 40 A. Mishra c Hameed b Ansari 0 A. Rahane b Ansari 13 R. Ashwin c Ansari b Ali 70 W. Saha c Bairstow b Ali 35 R. Jadeja c Hameed b Rashid 12 U. Yadav c Stokes b Rashid 5 M. Shami not out 8 Extras (b-23 lb-2 w-1) 26 Total (all out, 162 overs) 488 Fall of wickets: 1-68 G. Gambhir,2-277 C. Pujara,3-318 M. Vijay,4-319 A. Mishra,5-349 A. Rahane,6-361 V. Kohli,7-425 W. Saha,8-449 R. Jadeja,9-459 U. Yadav,10-488 R. Ashwin Bowling S. Broad 29 - 9 - 78 - 1 C. Woakes 31 - 6 - 57 - 0(w-1) M. Ali 31 - 7 - 85 - 2 Z. Ansari 23 - 1 - 77 - 2 A. Rashid 31 - 1 - 114 - 4 B. Stokes 17 - 2 - 52 - 1 England 2nd innings A. Cook not out 46 H. Hameed not out 62 Extras (b-4 lb-1 nb-1) 6 Total (for no loss, 37 overs) 114 Fall of wickets: To bat: J. Root, B. Duckett, M. Ali, B. Stokes, J. Bairstow, C. Woakes, Z. Ansari, A. Rashid, S. Broad Bowling M. Shami 6 - 1 - 12 - 0 R. Jadeja 10 - 1 - 33 - 0 R. Ashwin 10 - 2 - 32 - 0 U. Yadav 5 - 1 - 13 - 0 A. Mishra 6 - 0 - 19 - 0(nb-1) Referees Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena Umpire: Chris Gaffaney TV umpire: Rod Tucker Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle
May 18 Australia coach Darren Lehmann hopes the ongoing pay dispute will not prompt the players to boycott this year's Ashes series and urged both sides to resolve the matter.
May 18 Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz has been suspended for two months for failing to report a suspect approach to indulge in corruption, the country's cricket board has said.