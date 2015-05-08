May 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the third day in the second and final Test between Bangladesh and Pakistan on Friday in Mirpur, Bangladesh Pakistan 1st innings 557 for 8 decl (A. Ali 226, Y. Khan 148, A. Shafiq 107) Bangladesh 1st innings (Overnight: 107-5) T. Iqbal lbw b J. Khan 4 I. Kayes b Shah 32 M. Haque c S. Ahmed b J. Khan 13 Mahmudullah c Az. Ali b Riaz 28 S. Al Hasan not out 89 M. Rahim b Shah 12 S. Sarkar c Az. Ali b Riaz 3 S. Hom c Shafiq b Riaz 0 T. Islam b Hafeez 15 M. Shahid c Az. Ali b Shah 1 S. Hossain absent injured Extras (lb-2 nb-2 w-2) 6 Total (all out, 47.3 overs) 203 Fall of wickets: 1-4 T. Iqbal,2-38 M. Haque,3-69 I. Kayes,4-85 Mahmudullah,5-107 M. Rahim,6-113 S. Sarkar,7-119 S. Hom,8-140 T. Islam,9-203 M. Shahid Bowling J. Khan 6 - 2 - 26 - 2(w-1) I. Khan 7 - 0 - 31 - 0 W. Riaz 15 - 2 - 73 - 3(nb-2 w-1) Y. Shah 15.3 - 4 - 58 - 3 M. Hafeez 4 - 1 - 13 - 1 Pakistan 2nd innings M. Hafeez c Rahim b Shahid 0 S. Aslam c Mahmudullah b Shahid 8 Az. Ali c Hom b Sarkar 25 Y. Khan c&b T. Islam 39 Misbah-ul-Haq c sub b Mahmudullah 82 A. Shafiq b Hom 15 S. Ahmed not out 18 Extras (lb-2 w-6) 8 Total (for 6 wickets, 41.1 overs) 195 Fall of wickets: 1-0 M. Hafeez,2-25 S. Aslam,3-49 Az. Ali,4-107 Y. Khan,5-140 A. Shafiq,6-195 Misbah-ul-Haq Did not bat: W. Riaz, Y. Shah, J. Khan, I. Khan Bowling M. Shahid 10 - 4 - 23 - 2(w-6) T. Islam 10 - 0 - 56 - 1 S. Sarkar 9 - 0 - 45 - 1 S. Al Hasan 8 - 0 - 43 - 0 S. Hom 2 - 0 - 18 - 1 Mahmudullah 2.1 - 0 - 8 - 1 Bangladesh 2nd innings (Target: 550 runs) T. Iqbal not out 32 I. Kayes b Shah 16 M. Haque not out 15 Extras 0 Total (for 1 wickets, 14 overs) 63 Fall of wickets: 1-48 I. Kayes To bat: Mahmudullah, S. Al Hasan, M. Rahim, S. Sarkar, S. Hom, T. Islam, S. Hossain, M. Shahid Bowling J. Khan 5 - 0 - 19 - 0 I. Khan 4 - 1 - 22 - 0 Y. Shah 3 - 0 - 7 - 1 W. Riaz 2 - 0 - 15 - 0 Referees Umpire: Nigel Llong Umpire: Paul Reiffel TV umpire: Ranmore Martinesz Match referee: Jeff Crowe