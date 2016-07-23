July 23 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the third day in the first Test between West Indies and India on Saturday in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda India 1st innings 566 for 8 decl (V. Kohli 200, R. Ashwin 113, S. Dhawan 84, A. Mishra 53) West Indies 1st innings (Overnight: 31-1) K. Brathwaite c Saha b U. Yadav 74 R. Chandrika c Saha b Shami 16 D. Bishoo st Saha b Mishra 12 Da. Bravo c Saha b Shami 11 M. Samuels c Saha b Shami 1 J. Blackwood c Rahane b Shami 0 R. Chase c Kohli b U. Yadav 23 S. Dowrich not out 57 J. Holder c Saha b U. Yadav 36 C. Brathwaite b U. Yadav 0 S. Gabriel b Mishra 2 Extras (b-4 lb-2 nb-3 w-2) 11 Total (all out, 90.2 overs) 243 Fall of wickets: 1-30 R. Chandrika,2-68 D. Bishoo,3-90 Da. Bravo,4-92 M. Samuels,5-92 J. Blackwood,6-139 R. Chase,7-144 K. Brathwaite,8-213 J. Holder,9-213 C. Brathwaite,10-243 S. Gabriel Bowling I. Sharma 20 - 7 - 44 - 0(nb-3) U. Yadav 18 - 8 - 41 - 4 M. Shami 20 - 4 - 66 - 4(w-2) R. Ashwin 17 - 5 - 43 - 0 A. Mishra 15.2 - 4 - 43 - 2 West Indies 2nd innings K. Brathwaite lbw b I. Sharma 2 R. Chandrika not out 9 Da. Bravo not out 10 Extras 0 Total (for 1 wickets, 13 overs) 21 Fall of wickets: 1-2 K. Brathwaite To bat: M. Samuels, J. Blackwood, R. Chase, S. Dowrich, C. Brathwaite, J. Holder, D. Bishoo, S. Gabriel Bowling I. Sharma 4 - 2 - 3 - 1 M. Shami 4 - 3 - 2 - 0 U. Yadav 3 - 1 - 8 - 0 R. Ashwin 2 - 0 - 8 - 0 Referees Umpire: Aleem Dar Umpire: Ian Gould TV umpire: Gregory Brathwaite Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle