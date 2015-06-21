June 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fifth and final day in the first Test between Sri Lanka and Pakistan on Sunday in Galle, Sri Lanka Sri Lanka 1st innings 300 (K. Silva 125, K. Sangakkara 50) Pakistan 1st innings 417 (A. Shafiq 131, S. Ahmed 96, Z. Babar 56; D. Perera 4-122) Sri Lanka 2nd innings (Overnight: 63-2) K. Silva c Az. Ali b Riaz 5 D. Karunaratne st S. Ahmed b Shah 79 K. Sangakkara c Az. Ali b Shah 18 D. Perera b Shah 0 L. Thirimanne c Y. Khan b Riaz 44 A. Mathews c Az. Ali b Shah 5 D. Chandimal st S. Ahmed b Shah 38 K. Vithanage c Babar b Shah 1 D. Prasad st S. Ahmed b Babar 2 R. Herath c Hafeez b Shah 1 N. Pradeep not out 0 Extras (b-5 lb-1 nb-1 w-6) 13 Total (all out, 77.1 overs) 206 Fall of wickets: 1-18 K. Silva,2-63 K. Sangakkara,3-63 D. Perera,4-132 L. Thirimanne,5-144 A. Mathews,6-167 D. Karunaratne,7-175 K. Vithanage,8-200 D. Prasad,9-203 R. Herath,10-206 D. Chandimal Bowling W. Riaz 16 - 4 - 46 - 2(w-2) J. Khan 7 - 1 - 23 - 0 Y. Shah 30.1 - 6 - 76 - 7(nb-1) M. Hafeez 10 - 3 - 24 - 0 Z. Babar 14 - 4 - 31 - 1 Pakistan 2nd innings (Target: 90 runs) M. Hafeez not out 46 A. Shehzad not out 43 Extras (b-3) 3 Total (for no loss, 11.2 overs) 92 Fall of wickets: Did not bat: A. Ali, Y. Khan, Misbah-ul-Haq, A. Shafiq, S. Ahmed, W. Riaz, J. Khan, Y. Shah, Z. Babar Bowling R. Herath 4.2 - 0 - 30 - 0 D. Prasad 2 - 1 - 10 - 0 N. Pradeep 2 - 0 - 18 - 0 D. Perera 3 - 0 - 31 - 0 Referees Umpire: Richard Illingworth Umpire: Paul Reiffel TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney Match referee: Chris Broad Result: Pakistan won by 10 wickets