June 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the second One Day International between Bangladesh and India on Sunday in Mirpur, Bangladesh India Innings Ro. Sharma c Sa. Rahman b M. Rahman 0 S. Dhawan c Das b Nas. Hossain 53 V. Kohli lbw b Nas. Hossain 23 M. Dhoni c Sarkar b M. Rahman 47 A. Rayudu c Nas. Hossain b R. Hossain 0 S. Raina c Das b M. Rahman 34 R. Jadeja b M. Rahman 19 A. Patel lbw b M. Rahman 0 R. Ashwin c Das b M. Rahman 4 B. Kumar c Das b R. Hossain 3 D. Kulkarni not out 2 Extras (lb-6 nb-1 w-8) 15 Total (all out, 45 overs) 200 Fall of wickets: 1-0 Ro. Sharma,2-74 V. Kohli,3-109 S. Dhawan,4-110 A. Rayudu,5-163 S. Raina,6-174 M. Dhoni,7-174 A. Patel,8-184 R. Ashwin,9-196 R. Jadeja,10-200 B. Kumar Bowling M. Rahman 10 - 0 - 43 - 6(w-4) T. Ahmed 4 - 0 - 24 - 0(nb-1 w-2) M. Mortaza 7 - 0 - 35 - 0(w-1) Nas. Hossain 10 - 0 - 33 - 2 R. Hossain 7 - 0 - 26 - 2 S. Al Hasan 7 - 0 - 33 - 0 Bangladesh Innings (D/L Target: 200 off 47) T. Iqbal c Dhawan b Kulkarni 13 S. Sarkar lbw b Ashwin 34 L. Das c Dhoni b A. Patel 36 M. Rahim run out (Ro. Sharma, Dhoni) 31 S. Al Hasan not out 51 Sa. Rahman not out 22 Extras (lb-4 w-9) 13 Total (for 4 wickets, 38 overs) 200 Fall of wickets: 1-34 T. Iqbal,2-86 S. Sarkar,3-98 L. Das,4-152 M. Rahim Did not bat: N. Hossain, M. Mortaza, R. Hossain, T. Ahmed, M. Rahman Bowling B. Kumar 5 - 0 - 32 - 0(w-2) D. Kulkarni 7 - 0 - 42 - 1(w-4) R. Ashwin 10 - 2 - 32 - 1(w-1) R. Jadeja 7 - 0 - 28 - 0(w-1) A. Patel 7 - 0 - 48 - 1 S. Raina 2 - 0 - 14 - 0 Referees Umpire: Sharfuddoula Umpire: Rod Tucker TV umpire: Anisur Rahman Match referee: Andy Pycroft Result: Bangladesh won by 6 wickets (D/L Method)