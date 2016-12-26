Dec 26 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the second Test between Australia and Pakistan on Monday in Melbourne, Australia
Pakistan 1st innings
S. Aslam c Smith b Lyon 9
Az. Ali not out 66
B. Azam c Smith b Hazlewood 23
Y. Khan b Bird 21
Misbah-ul-Haq c Maddinson b Bird 11
A. Shafiq not out 4
Extras (b-4 lb-3 nb-1) 8
Total (for 4 wickets, 50.5 overs) 142
Fall of wickets: 1-18 S. Aslam,2-60 B. Azam,3-111 Y. Khan,4-125 Misbah-ul-Haq
To bat: S. Ahmed, W. Riaz, M. Amir, Y. Shah, S. Khan
Bowling
M. Starc 11 - 2 - 25 - 0
J. Hazlewood 13 - 5 - 15 - 1
J. Bird 15.5 - 2 - 53 - 2(nb-1)
N. Lyon 11 - 1 - 42 - 1
Referees
Umpire: Ian Gould
Umpire: Sundaram Ravi
TV umpire: Richard Illingworth
Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle