July 24 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the third day in the second Test between England and Pakistan on Sunday in Manchester, England
England 1st innings 589 for 8 decl (J. Root 254, A. Cook 105, C. Woakes 58, J. Bairstow 58)
Pakistan 1st innings (Overnight: 57-4)
M. Hafeez c Root b Woakes 18
S. Masood c Root b Anderson 39
Az. Ali c&b Woakes 1
Y. Khan c Bairstow b Stokes 1
R. Ali c Ballance b Woakes 4
Misbah-ul-Haq c Cook b Ali 52
A. Shafiq c Hales b Broad 4
S. Ahmed c Root b Stokes 26
Y. Shah c Root b Woakes 1
W. Riaz c Hales b Ali 39
M. Amir not out 9
Extras (lb-2 nb-2) 4
Total (all out, 63.4 overs) 198
Fall of wickets: 1-27 M. Hafeez,2-43 Az. Ali,3-48 Y. Khan,4-53 R. Ali,5-71 S. Masood,6-76 A. Shafiq,7-112 S. Ahmed,8-119 Y. Shah,9-179 Misbah-ul-Haq,10-198 W. Riaz
Bowling
J. Anderson 13 - 5 - 27 - 1
S. Broad 12 - 5 - 20 - 1(nb-1)
M. Ali 7.4 - 0 - 43 - 2(nb-1)
C. Woakes 16 - 1 - 67 - 4
B. Stokes 15 - 1 - 39 - 2
England 2nd innings
A. Cook not out 49
A. Hales c S. Ahmed b Amir 24
J. Root not out 23
Extras (lb-2) 2
Total (for 1 wickets, 21 overs) 98
Fall of wickets: 1-68 A. Hales
To bat: J. Vince, G. Ballance, B. Stokes, J. Bairstow, M. Ali, C. Woakes, S. Broad, J. Anderson
Bowling
M. Amir 10 - 2 - 36 - 1
R. Ali 5 - 0 - 26 - 0
Y. Shah 6 - 0 - 34 - 0
Referees
Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena
Umpire: Rod Tucker
TV umpire: Joel Wilson
Match referee: Richie Richardson