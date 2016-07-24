July 24 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the third day in the second Test between England and Pakistan on Sunday in Manchester, England England 1st innings 589 for 8 decl (J. Root 254, A. Cook 105, C. Woakes 58, J. Bairstow 58) Pakistan 1st innings (Overnight: 57-4) M. Hafeez c Root b Woakes 18 S. Masood c Root b Anderson 39 Az. Ali c&b Woakes 1 Y. Khan c Bairstow b Stokes 1 R. Ali c Ballance b Woakes 4 Misbah-ul-Haq c Cook b Ali 52 A. Shafiq c Hales b Broad 4 S. Ahmed c Root b Stokes 26 Y. Shah c Root b Woakes 1 W. Riaz c Hales b Ali 39 M. Amir not out 9 Extras (lb-2 nb-2) 4 Total (all out, 63.4 overs) 198 Fall of wickets: 1-27 M. Hafeez,2-43 Az. Ali,3-48 Y. Khan,4-53 R. Ali,5-71 S. Masood,6-76 A. Shafiq,7-112 S. Ahmed,8-119 Y. Shah,9-179 Misbah-ul-Haq,10-198 W. Riaz Bowling J. Anderson 13 - 5 - 27 - 1 S. Broad 12 - 5 - 20 - 1(nb-1) M. Ali 7.4 - 0 - 43 - 2(nb-1) C. Woakes 16 - 1 - 67 - 4 B. Stokes 15 - 1 - 39 - 2 England 2nd innings A. Cook not out 49 A. Hales c S. Ahmed b Amir 24 J. Root not out 23 Extras (lb-2) 2 Total (for 1 wickets, 21 overs) 98 Fall of wickets: 1-68 A. Hales To bat: J. Vince, G. Ballance, B. Stokes, J. Bairstow, M. Ali, C. Woakes, S. Broad, J. Anderson Bowling M. Amir 10 - 2 - 36 - 1 R. Ali 5 - 0 - 26 - 0 Y. Shah 6 - 0 - 34 - 0 Referees Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena Umpire: Rod Tucker TV umpire: Joel Wilson Match referee: Richie Richardson