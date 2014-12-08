Dec 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the first One Day International between Pakistan and New Zealand on Monday in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
New Zealand Innings
A. Devcich c S. Ahmed b Riaz 26
D. Brownlie c Shehzad b Irfan 14
K. Williamson c S. Ahmed b Irfan 10
R. Taylor not out 105
T. Latham run out (Y. Khan, S. Ahmed) 13
J. Neesham lbw b Afridi 1
L. Ronchi c Y. Khan b Irfan 23
D. Vettori b Riaz 27
N. McCullum not out 13
Extras (b-1 lb-4 nb-1 w-8) 14
Total (for 7 wickets, 50 overs) 246
Fall of wickets: 1-26 D. Brownlie,2-44 K. Williamson,3-63 A. Devcich,4-99 T. Latham,5-111 J. Neesham,6-155 L. Ronchi,7-213 D. Vettori
Did not bat: K. Mills, A. Milne
Bowling
U. Gul 9 - 0 - 49 - 0
M. Irfan 10 - 1 - 57 - 3(w-3)
W. Riaz 10 - 0 - 51 - 2(nb-1 w-1)
H. Sohail 10 - 0 - 39 - 0(w-3)
S. Afridi 10 - 1 - 36 - 1(w-1)
A. Shafiq 1 - 0 - 9 - 0
Pakistan Innings
M. Hafeez b Mills 6
A. Shehzad lbw b Vettori 28
A. Shafiq c Devcich b Neesham 5
Y. Khan c Brownlie b Vettori 4
H. Sohail not out 85
Misbah-ul-Haq c Vettori b Neesham 13
S. Ahmed c Milne b N. McCullum 26
S. Afridi run out (Taylor) 61
W. Riaz not out 9
Extras (lb-1 w-12) 13
Total (for 7 wickets, 49.3 overs) 250
Fall of wickets: 1-13 M. Hafeez,2-40 A. Shafiq,3-40 A. Shehzad,4-52 Y. Khan,5-86 Misbah-ul-Haq,6-124 S. Ahmed,7-234 S. Afridi
Did not bat: U. Gul, M. Irfan
Bowling
K. Mills 10 - 2 - 54 - 1
A. Milne 10 - 0 - 42 - 0(w-1)
D. Vettori 10 - 0 - 40 - 2
J. Neesham 9.3 - 0 - 62 - 2(w-6)
N. McCullum 8 - 0 - 35 - 1
A. Devcich 2 - 0 - 16 - 0(w-1)
Referees
Umpire: Aleem Dar
Umpire: Joel Wilson
TV umpire: Richard Illingworth
Match referee: Roshan Mahanama
Result: Pakistan won by 3 wickets