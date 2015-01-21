Jan 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the third One Day International between South Africa and West Indies on Wednesday in East London, South Africa West Indies Innings Dw. Smith c de Villiers b Philander 5 C. Gayle c de Villiers b Philander 1 N. Deonarine c de Villiers b Steyn 10 M. Samuels c Rossouw b Tahir 26 D. Ramdin b Steyn 2 J. Carter lbw b Tahir 18 A. Russell b M. Morkel 16 C. Brathwaite lbw b Tahir 4 J. Holder not out 17 J. Taylor lbw b Philander 0 S. Benn st de Villiers b Tahir 18 Extras (lb-4 w-1) 5 Total (all out, 33.4 overs) 122 Fall of wickets: 1-5 Dw. Smith,2-6 C. Gayle,3-33 N. Deonarine,4-43 D. Ramdin,5-52 M. Samuels,6-83 A. Russell,7-87 J. Carter,8-95 C. Brathwaite,9-96 J. Taylor,10-122 S. Benn Bowling M. Morkel 7 - 0 - 26 - 1(w-1) V. Philander 8 - 2 - 27 - 3 D. Steyn 6 - 1 - 21 - 2 J. Duminy 3 - 0 - 11 - 0 F. Behardien 2 - 0 - 5 - 0 I. Tahir 7.4 - 0 - 28 - 4 South Africa Innings R. Rossouw c Deonarine b Holder 7 H. Amla not out 61 F. du Plessis not out 51 Extras (lb-3 w-2) 5 Total (for 1 wickets, 24.4 overs) 124 Fall of wickets: 1-27 R. Rossouw Did not bat: A. de Villiers, J. Duminy, D. Miller, F. Behardien, V. Philander, D. Steyn, M. Morkel, I. Tahir Bowling J. Taylor 5 - 0 - 28 - 0(w-1) S. Benn 3 - 0 - 23 - 0 J. Holder 5 - 1 - 14 - 1 A. Russell 5 - 0 - 15 - 0(w-1) N. Deonarine 1 - 0 - 5 - 0 C. Brathwaite 5 - 0 - 31 - 0 C. Gayle 0.4 - 0 - 5 - 0 Referees Umpire: Johan Cloete Umpire: Sundaram Ravi TV umpire: Steve Davis Match referee: Chris Broad Result: South Africa won by 9 wickets