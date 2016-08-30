Aug 30 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fourth day in the second and final Test between South Africa and New Zealand on Tuesday in Centurion, South Africa South Africa 1st innings 481 for 8 (F. du Plessis 112no, J. Duminy 88, Q. de Kock 82, H. Amla 58, S. Cook 56; N. Wagner 5-86) New Zealand 1st innings 214 (K. Williamson 77) South Africa 2nd innings (Overnight: 105-6) S. Cook lbw b Boult 4 Q. de Kock c Williamson b Bracewell 50 H. Amla c Guptill b Southee 1 J. Duminy lbw b Southee 0 F. du Plessis c Taylor b Boult 6 T. Bavuma not out 40 S. van Zyl c Watling b Wagner 5 V. Philander b Southee 14 D. Piedt not out 0 Extras (b-4 lb-1 nb-1 w-6) 12 Total (for 7 wickets, 47 overs) 132 Fall of wickets: 1-31 S. Cook,2-32 H. Amla,3-32 J. Duminy,4-47 F. du Plessis,5-82 Q. de Kock,6-98 S. van Zyl,7-129 V. Philander Did not bat: D. Steyn, K. Rabada Bowling T. Southee 16 - 6 - 46 - 3(w-5) T. Boult 14 - 3 - 44 - 2 D. Bracewell 7 - 2 - 19 - 1 N. Wagner 10 - 1 - 18 - 1(nb-1 w-1) New Zealand 2nd innings (Target: 400 runs) T. Latham b Steyn 0 M. Guptill c Amla b Steyn 0 K. Williamson c de Kock b Philander 5 R. Taylor lbw b Steyn 0 H. Nicholls c Rabada b Steyn 76 B. Watling lbw b Piedt 32 M. Santner b Steyn 16 D. Bracewell lbw b Philander 30 T. Southee b Rabada 14 N. Wagner lbw b Rabada 3 T. Boult not out 0 Extras (b-10 lb-7 w-2) 19 Total (all out, 58.2 overs) 195 Fall of wickets: 1-0 T. Latham,2-3 M. Guptill,3-5 R. Taylor,4-7 K. Williamson,5-75 B. Watling,6-118 M. Santner,7-164 D. Bracewell,8-187 T. Southee,9-195 N. Wagner,10-195 H. Nicholls Bowling D. Steyn 16.2 - 4 - 33 - 5 V. Philander 14 - 4 - 34 - 2(w-1) K. Rabada 13 - 2 - 54 - 2(w-1) S. van Zyl 3 - 1 - 5 - 0 D. Piedt 12 - 3 - 52 - 1 Referees Umpire: Ian Gould Umpire: Paul Reiffel Match referee: Andy Pycroft TV umpire: Richard Illingworth