Jan 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the fourth day in the fourth and final Test between South Africa and England on Monday in Centurion, South Africa South Africa 1st innings 475 (Q. de Kock 129no, S. Cook 115, H. Amla 109; B. Stokes 4-86) England 1st innings 342 (A. Cook 76, J. Root 76, M. Ali 61; K. Rabada 7-112) South Africa 2nd innings (Overnight: 42-1) S. Cook c Bairstow b Anderson 25 D. Elgar c Bairstow b Anderson 1 H. Amla c Bairstow b Broad 96 A. de Villiers lbw b Anderson 0 J. Duminy c Bairstow b Stokes 29 T. Bavuma not out 78 Q. de Kock not out 9 Extras (b-2 lb-5 w-3) 10 Total (for 5 wickets, 83.2 overs) 248 Fall of wickets: 1-5 D. Elgar,2-49 S. Cook,3-49 A. de Villiers,4-106 J. Duminy,5-223 H. Amla Did not bat: K. Abbott, M. Morkel, K. Rabada, D. Piedt Bowling J. Anderson 18 - 5 - 47 - 3 S. Broad 15 - 4 - 33 - 1(w-1) B. Stokes 16 - 4 - 36 - 1 C. Woakes 13.2 - 0 - 53 - 0(w-2) M. Ali 17 - 3 - 60 - 0 J. Root 4 - 0 - 12 - 0 England 2nd innings (Target: 382 runs) A. Cook c&b M. Morkel 5 A. Hales lbw b Rabada 1 N. Compton c de Kock b Rabada 6 J. Root not out 19 J. Taylor not out 19 Extras (lb-2) 2 Total (for 3 wickets, 21 overs) 52 Fall of wickets: 1-2 A. Hales,2-8 A. Cook,3-18 N. Compton To bat: B. Stokes, J. Bairstow, M. Ali, C. Woakes, S. Broad, J. Anderson Bowling M. Morkel 6 - 4 - 12 - 1 K. Rabada 6 - 2 - 15 - 2 K. Abbott 1 - 0 - 6 - 0 D. Piedt 5 - 2 - 7 - 0 D. Elgar 2 - 1 - 8 - 0 J. Duminy 1 - 0 - 2 - 0 Referees Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena Umpire: Chris Gaffaney TV umpire: Rod Tucker Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle