Cricket-Lehmann hopes no Ashes boycott, urges solution to pay row
May 18 Australia coach Darren Lehmann hopes the ongoing pay dispute will not prompt the players to boycott this year's Ashes series and urged both sides to resolve the matter.
Nov 13 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the second Test between Australia and South Africa on Sunday in Hobart, Australia Australia 1st innings 85 (V. Philander 5-21) Day 2: Play abandoned due to weather conditions South Africa 1st innings (Overnight: 171-5) S. Cook c Nevill b Starc 23 D. Elgar lbw b Starc 17 H. Amla c Nevill b Hazlewood 47 J. Duminy c Smith b Starc 1 F. du Plessis lbw b Hazlewood 7 T. Bavuma not out 38 Q. de Kock not out 28 Extras (b-3 lb-6 nb-1) 10 Total (for 5 wickets, 55 overs) 171 Fall of wickets: 1-43 D. Elgar,2-44 S. Cook,3-46 J. Duminy,4-76 F. du Plessis,5-132 H. Amla To bat: V. Philander, K. Abbott, K. Rabada, K. Maharaj Bowling M. Starc 15 - 0 - 49 - 3(nb-1) J. Hazlewood 16 - 7 - 36 - 2 J. Mennie 14 - 1 - 47 - 0 N. Lyon 10 - 1 - 30 - 0 Referees Umpire: Aleem Dar Umpire: Richard Kettleborough TV umpire: Nigel Llong Match referee: Andy Pycroft
May 18 Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz has been suspended for two months for failing to report a suspect approach to indulge in corruption, the country's cricket board has said.