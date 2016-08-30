Aug 30 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play in the third One Day International between England and Pakistan on Tuesday in Nottingham, England
England Innings
J. Roy c S. Ahmed b H. Ali 15
A. Hales lbw b H. Ali 171
J. Root c S. Ahmed b Nawaz 85
J. Buttler not out 90
E. Morgan not out 57
Extras (b-6 lb-8 nb-9 w-3) 26
Total (for 3 wickets, 50 overs) 444
Fall of wickets: 1-33 J. Roy,2-281 A. Hales,3-283 J. Root
Did not bat: B. Stokes, M. Ali, C. Woakes, A. Rashid, L. Plunkett, M. Wood
Bowling
M. Amir 10 - 0 - 72 - 0(w-1)
H. Ali 10 - 0 - 74 - 2(nb-3)
W. Riaz 10 - 0 - 110 - 0(nb-2 w-2)
M. Nawaz 10 - 0 - 62 - 1
Y. Shah 6 - 0 - 48 - 0
Az. Ali 1 - 0 - 20 - 0
S. Malik 3 - 0 - 44 - 0
Pakistan Innings
S. Aslam c Ali b Woakes 8
Sh. Khan c Stokes b Woakes 58
Az. Ali c Rashid b Woakes 13
B. Azam c Morgan b Stokes 9
S. Ahmed c Root b Rashid 38
S. Malik c Buttler b Plunkett 1
M. Nawaz c Morgan b Rashid 34
H. Ali b Ali 4
W. Riaz lbw b Wood 14
Y. Shah not out 26
M. Amir c&b Woakes 58
Extras (b-4 lb-2 nb-1 w-5) 12
Total (all out, 42.4 overs) 275
Fall of wickets: 1-21 S. Aslam,2-50 Az. Ali,3-83 Sh. Khan,4-106 B. Azam,5-108 S. Malik,6-155 S. Ahmed,7-164 H. Ali,8-180 M. Nawaz,9-199 W. Riaz,10-275 M. Amir
Bowling
M. Wood 10 - 0 - 75 - 1(w-2)
C. Woakes 5.4 - 1 - 41 - 4(w-1)
L. Plunkett 6 - 0 - 30 - 1(w-1)
B. Stokes 4 - 0 - 14 - 1(w-1)
M. Ali 7 - 0 - 36 - 1(nb-1)
A. Rashid 10 - 0 - 73 - 2
Referees
Umpire: Simon Fry
Umpire: Richard Kettleborough
TV umpire: Marais Erasmus
Match referee: Jeff Crowe
Result: England won by 169 runs