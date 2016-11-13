Nov 13 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fifth and final day in the first Test between India and England on Sunday in Rajkot, India England 1st innings 537 (B. Stokes 128, J. Root 124, M. Ali 117) India 1st innings 488 (M. Vijay 126, C. Pujara 124, R. Ashwin 70; A. Rashid 4-114) England 2nd innings (Overnight: 114-0) A. Cook c Jadeja b R. Ashwin 130 H. Hameed c&b Mishra 82 J. Root c Saha b Mishra 4 B. Stokes not out 29 Extras (b-11 lb-3 nb-1) 15 Total (for 3 wickets declared, 75.3 overs) 260 Fall of wickets: 1-180 H. Hameed,2-192 J. Root,3-260 A. Cook Did not bat: B. Duckett, M. Ali, J. Bairstow, C. Woakes, Z. Ansari, A. Rashid, S. Broad Bowling M. Shami 11 - 1 - 29 - 0 R. Jadeja 15 - 1 - 47 - 0 R. Ashwin 23.3 - 4 - 63 - 1 U. Yadav 13 - 2 - 47 - 0 A. Mishra 13 - 0 - 60 - 2(nb-1) India 2nd innings (Target: 310 runs) M. Vijay c Hameed b Rashid 31 G. Gambhir c Root b Woakes 0 C. Pujara lbw b Rashid 18 V. Kohli not out 49 A. Rahane b Ali 1 R. Ashwin c Root b Ansari 32 W. Saha c&b Rashid 9 R. Jadeja not out 32 Extras 0 Total (for 6 wickets, 52.3 overs) 172 Fall of wickets: 1-0 G. Gambhir,2-47 C. Pujara,3-68 M. Vijay,4-71 A. Rahane,5-118 R. Ashwin,6-132 W. Saha Did not bat: M. Shami, U. Yadav, A. Mishra Bowling S. Broad 3 - 2 - 8 - 0 C. Woakes 4 - 1 - 6 - 1 Z. Ansari 8 - 1 - 41 - 1 M. Ali 19 - 5 - 47 - 1 A. Rashid 14.3 - 1 - 64 - 3 B. Stokes 2 - 1 - 1 - 0 J. Root 2 - 0 - 5 - 0 Referees Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena Umpire: Chris Gaffaney TV umpire: Rod Tucker Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle Result: Draw