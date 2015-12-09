Dec 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at lunch on the first day in the first Test between New Zealand and Sri Lanka on Thursday in Dunedin, New Zealand New Zealand 1st innings M. Guptill not out 53 T. Latham c&b Lakmal 22 K. Williamson not out 32 Extras (b-4 lb-2 w-1) 7 Total (for 1 wickets, 27 overs) 114 Fall of wickets: 1-56 T. Latham To bat: R. Taylor, B. McCullum, M. Santner, B. Watling, D. Bracewell, N. Wagner, T. Southee, T. Boult Bowling S. Lakmal 8 - 1 - 33 - 1 N. Pradeep 8 - 1 - 33 - 0 A. Mathews 6 - 2 - 17 - 0 D. Chameera 4 - 1 - 25 - 0(w-1) R. Herath 1 - 1 - 0 - 0 Referees Umpire: Richard Kettleborough Umpire: Nigel Llong TV umpire: Paul Reiffel Match referee: David Boon