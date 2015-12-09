Dec 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at lunch on the first day in the first Test between New Zealand and Sri Lanka on Thursday in Dunedin, New Zealand
New Zealand 1st innings
M. Guptill not out 53
T. Latham c&b Lakmal 22
K. Williamson not out 32
Extras (b-4 lb-2 w-1) 7
Total (for 1 wickets, 27 overs) 114
Fall of wickets: 1-56 T. Latham
To bat: R. Taylor, B. McCullum, M. Santner, B. Watling, D. Bracewell, N. Wagner, T. Southee, T. Boult
Bowling
S. Lakmal 8 - 1 - 33 - 1
N. Pradeep 8 - 1 - 33 - 0
A. Mathews 6 - 2 - 17 - 0
D. Chameera 4 - 1 - 25 - 0(w-1)
R. Herath 1 - 1 - 0 - 0
Referees
Umpire: Richard Kettleborough
Umpire: Nigel Llong
TV umpire: Paul Reiffel
Match referee: David Boon