Dec 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the first Test between Australia and India on Tuesday in Adelaide, Australia Australia 1st innings C. Rogers c Dhawan b I. Sharma 9 D. Warner c I. Sharma b K. Sharma 145 S. Watson c Dhawan b Aaron 14 M. Clarke retired hurt 60 S. Smith not out 72 M. Marsh c Kohli b Aaron 41 N. Lyon b Shami 3 B. Haddin c Saha b Shami 0 Extras (lb-4 nb-2 w-4) 10 Total (for 6 wickets, 89.2 overs) 354 Fall of wickets: 1-50 C. Rogers,2-88 S. Watson,3-258 D. Warner,4-345 M. Marsh,5-352 N. Lyon,6-354 B. Haddin To bat: M. Johnson, R. Harris Bowling M. Shami 17.2 - 1 - 83 - 2(w-1) V. Aaron 17 - 1 - 95 - 2(nb-2 w-3) I. Sharma 20 - 4 - 56 - 1 K. Sharma 23 - 1 - 89 - 1 M. Vijay 12 - 3 - 27 - 0 Referees Umpire: Marais Erasmus Umpire: Ian Gould TV umpire: Mick Martell Match referee: Jeff Crowe