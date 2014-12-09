Dec 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the first Test between Australia and India on Tuesday in Adelaide, Australia
Australia 1st innings
C. Rogers c Dhawan b I. Sharma 9
D. Warner c I. Sharma b K. Sharma 145
S. Watson c Dhawan b Aaron 14
M. Clarke retired hurt 60
S. Smith not out 72
M. Marsh c Kohli b Aaron 41
N. Lyon b Shami 3
B. Haddin c Saha b Shami 0
Extras (lb-4 nb-2 w-4) 10
Total (for 6 wickets, 89.2 overs) 354
Fall of wickets: 1-50 C. Rogers,2-88 S. Watson,3-258 D. Warner,4-345 M. Marsh,5-352 N. Lyon,6-354 B. Haddin
To bat: M. Johnson, R. Harris
Bowling
M. Shami 17.2 - 1 - 83 - 2(w-1)
V. Aaron 17 - 1 - 95 - 2(nb-2 w-3)
I. Sharma 20 - 4 - 56 - 1
K. Sharma 23 - 1 - 89 - 1
M. Vijay 12 - 3 - 27 - 0
Referees
Umpire: Marais Erasmus
Umpire: Ian Gould
TV umpire: Mick Martell
Match referee: Jeff Crowe