Jan 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fifth and final day in the fourth and final Test between South Africa and England on Tuesday in Centurion, South Africa South Africa 1st innings 475 (Q. de Kock 129no, S. Cook 115, H. Amla 109; B. Stokes 4-86) England 1st innings 342 (A. Cook 76, J. Root 76, M. Ali 61; K. Rabada 7-112) South Africa 2nd innings 248 for 5 (H. Amla 96, T. Bavuma 78no) England 2nd innings (Overnight: 52-3; Target: 382 runs) A. Cook c&b M. Morkel 5 A. Hales lbw b Rabada 1 N. Compton c de Kock b Rabada 6 J. Root c Elgar b Piedt 20 J. Taylor c de Kock b M. Morkel 24 B. Stokes c Cook b M. Morkel 10 J. Bairstow c de Kock b Rabada 14 M. Ali not out 10 C. Woakes c de Kock b Rabada 5 S. Broad c de Villiers b Rabada 2 J. Anderson lbw b Rabada 0 Extras (lb-2 nb-1 w-1) 4 Total (all out, 34.4 overs) 101 Fall of wickets: 1-2 A. Hales,2-8 A. Cook,3-18 N. Compton,4-58 J. Taylor,5-58 J. Root,6-83 J. Bairstow,7-83 B. Stokes,8-91 C. Woakes,9-101 S. Broad,10-101 J. Anderson Bowling M. Morkel 12 - 5 - 36 - 3 K. Rabada 10.4 - 2 - 32 - 6(nb-1 w-1) K. Abbott 2 - 0 - 10 - 0 D. Piedt 7 - 2 - 11 - 1 D. Elgar 2 - 1 - 8 - 0 J. Duminy 1 - 0 - 2 - 0 Referees Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena Umpire: Chris Gaffaney TV umpire: Rod Tucker Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle Result: South Africa won by 280 runs