Feb 13 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fifth and final day in the first and final Test between India and Bangladesh on Monday in Hyderabad, India India 1st innings 687 for 6 decl (V. Kohli 204, M. Vijay 108, W. Saha 106no, C. Pujara 83, A. Rahane 82, R. Jadeja 60no) Bangladesh 1st innings 388 (M. Rahim 127, S. Al Hasan 82, M. Hasan 51) India 2nd innings 159 for 4 decl (C. Pujara 54no) Bangladesh 2nd innings (Overnight: 103-3; Target: 459 runs) T. Iqbal c Kohli b R. Ashwin 3 S. Sarkar c Rahane b Jadeja 42 M. Haque c Rahane b R. Ashwin 27 Mahmudullah c B. Kumar b I. Sharma 64 S. Al Hasan c Pujara b Jadeja 22 M. Rahim c Jadeja b R. Ashwin 23 Sa. Rahman lbw b I. Sharma 22 M. Hasan c Saha b Jadeja 23 K. Rabbi not out 3 T. Islam c Rahul b Jadeja 6 T. Ahmed lbw b R. Ashwin 1 Extras (b-4 lb-7 nb-3) 14 Total (all out, 100.3 overs) 250 Fall of wickets: 1-11 T. Iqbal,2-71 S. Sarkar,3-75 M. Haque,4-106 S. Al Hasan,5-162 M. Rahim,6-213 Sa. Rahman,7-225 Mahmudullah,8-242 M. Hasan,9-249 T. Islam,10-250 T. Ahmed To bat: Bowling B. Kumar 8 - 4 - 15 - 0 R. Ashwin 30.3 - 10 - 73 - 4 I. Sharma 13 - 3 - 40 - 2(nb-3) U. Yadav 12 - 2 - 33 - 0 R. Jadeja 37 - 15 - 78 - 4 Referees Umpire: Marais Erasmus Umpire: Joel Wilson TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney Match referee: Andy Pycroft Result: India won by 208 runs