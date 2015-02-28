Feb 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the World Cup match between New Zealand and Australia on Saturday in Auckland, New Zealand Australia Innings A. Finch b Southee 14 D. Warner lbw b Southee 34 S. Watson c Southee b Vettori 23 M. Clarke c Williamson b Boult 12 S. Smith c Ronchi b Vettori 4 G. Maxwell b Boult 1 M. Marsh b Boult 0 B. Haddin c sub b Anderson 43 M. Johnson c Williamson b Boult 1 M. Starc b Boult 0 P. Cummins not out 7 Extras (b-4 lb-2 w-6) 12 Total (all out, 32.2 overs) 151 Fall of wickets: 1-30 A. Finch,2-80 S. Watson,3-80 D. Warner,4-95 S. Smith,5-96 G. Maxwell,6-97 M. Marsh,7-104 M. Clarke,8-106 M. Johnson,9-106 M. Starc,10-151 B. Haddin Bowling T. Southee 9 - 0 - 65 - 2(w-4) T. Boult 10 - 3 - 27 - 5(w-2) D. Vettori 10 - 0 - 41 - 2 A. Milne 3 - 0 - 6 - 0 C. Anderson 0.2 - 0 - 6 - 1 New Zealand Innings M. Guptill c Cummins b Starc 11 B. McCullum c Starc b Cummins 50 K. Williamson not out 45 R. Taylor b Starc 1 G. Elliott b Starc 0 C. Anderson c Cummins b Maxwell 26 L. Ronchi c Haddin b Starc 6 D. Vettori c Warner b Cummins 2 A. Milne b Starc 0 T. Southee b Starc 0 T. Boult not out 0 Extras (nb-1 w-10) 11 Total (for 9 wickets, 23.1 overs) 152 Fall of wickets: 1-40 M. Guptill,2-78 B. McCullum,3-79 R. Taylor,4-79 G. Elliott,5-131 C. Anderson,6-139 L. Ronchi,7-145 D. Vettori,8-146 A. Milne,9-146 T. Southee Bowling M. Johnson 6 - 1 - 68 - 0(nb-1) M. Starc 9 - 0 - 28 - 6(w-4) P. Cummins 6.1 - 0 - 38 - 2(w-2) M. Marsh 1 - 0 - 11 - 0 G. Maxwell 1 - 0 - 7 - 1 Referees Umpire: Marais Erasmus Umpire: Richard Illingworth TV umpire: Sundaram Ravi Match referee: Chris Broad Result: New Zealand won by 1 wicket