Feb 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the World Cup match between New Zealand and Australia on Saturday in Auckland, New Zealand
Australia Innings
A. Finch b Southee 14
D. Warner lbw b Southee 34
S. Watson c Southee b Vettori 23
M. Clarke c Williamson b Boult 12
S. Smith c Ronchi b Vettori 4
G. Maxwell b Boult 1
M. Marsh b Boult 0
B. Haddin c sub b Anderson 43
M. Johnson c Williamson b Boult 1
M. Starc b Boult 0
P. Cummins not out 7
Extras (b-4 lb-2 w-6) 12
Total (all out, 32.2 overs) 151
Fall of wickets: 1-30 A. Finch,2-80 S. Watson,3-80 D. Warner,4-95 S. Smith,5-96 G. Maxwell,6-97 M. Marsh,7-104 M. Clarke,8-106 M. Johnson,9-106 M. Starc,10-151 B. Haddin
Bowling
T. Southee 9 - 0 - 65 - 2(w-4)
T. Boult 10 - 3 - 27 - 5(w-2)
D. Vettori 10 - 0 - 41 - 2
A. Milne 3 - 0 - 6 - 0
C. Anderson 0.2 - 0 - 6 - 1
New Zealand Innings
M. Guptill c Cummins b Starc 11
B. McCullum c Starc b Cummins 50
K. Williamson not out 45
R. Taylor b Starc 1
G. Elliott b Starc 0
C. Anderson c Cummins b Maxwell 26
L. Ronchi c Haddin b Starc 6
D. Vettori c Warner b Cummins 2
A. Milne b Starc 0
T. Southee b Starc 0
T. Boult not out 0
Extras (nb-1 w-10) 11
Total (for 9 wickets, 23.1 overs) 152
Fall of wickets: 1-40 M. Guptill,2-78 B. McCullum,3-79 R. Taylor,4-79 G. Elliott,5-131 C. Anderson,6-139 L. Ronchi,7-145 D. Vettori,8-146 A. Milne,9-146 T. Southee
Bowling
M. Johnson 6 - 1 - 68 - 0(nb-1)
M. Starc 9 - 0 - 28 - 6(w-4)
P. Cummins 6.1 - 0 - 38 - 2(w-2)
M. Marsh 1 - 0 - 11 - 0
G. Maxwell 1 - 0 - 7 - 1
Referees
Umpire: Marais Erasmus
Umpire: Richard Illingworth
TV umpire: Sundaram Ravi
Match referee: Chris Broad
Result: New Zealand won by 1 wicket