Feb 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the World Cup match between India and United Arab Emirates on Saturday in Perth, Australia
United Arab Emirates Innings
A. Ali c Dhoni b B. Kumar 4
A. Berenger c Dhoni b U. Yadav 4
K. Chandran c Raina b Ashwin 4
K. Khan c Raina b Ashwin 14
S. Patil c Dhawan b Ashwin 7
S. Anwar b U. Yadav 35
R. Mustafa lbw b M. Sharma 2
A. Javed c Raina b Jadeja 2
M. Naveed b Ashwin 6
M. Tauqir b Jadeja 1
M. Guruge not out 10
Extras (lb-4 w-9) 13
Total (all out, 31.3 overs) 102
Fall of wickets: 1-7 A. Berenger,2-13 A. Ali,3-28 K. Chandran,4-41 S. Patil,5-44 K. Khan,6-52 R. Mustafa,7-61 A. Javed,8-68 M. Naveed,9-71 M. Tauqir,10-102 S. Anwar
Bowling
B. Kumar 5 - 0 - 19 - 1(w-2)
U. Yadav 6.3 - 2 - 15 - 2(w-3)
R. Ashwin 10 - 1 - 25 - 4(w-1)
M. Sharma 5 - 1 - 16 - 1(w-2)
R. Jadeja 5 - 0 - 23 - 2
India Innings
Ro. Sharma not out 57
S. Dhawan c Mustafa b Naveed 14
V. Kohli not out 33
Extras 0
Total (for 1 wickets, 18.5 overs) 104
Fall of wickets: 1-29 S. Dhawan
Did not bat: A. Rahane, S. Raina, M. Dhoni, R. Jadeja, R. Ashwin, B. Kumar, U. Yadav, M. Sharma
Bowling
M. Naveed 5 - 0 - 35 - 1
M. Guruge 6 - 1 - 19 - 0
A. Javed 2 - 0 - 12 - 0
K. Chandran 3 - 0 - 17 - 0
M. Tauqir 2.5 - 0 - 21 - 0
Referees
Umpire: Billy Bowden
Umpire: Michael Gough
TV umpire: Nigel Llong
Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle
Result: India won by 9 wickets