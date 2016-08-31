Aug 31 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play in the fourth One Day International between Sri Lanka and Australia on Wednesday in Dambulla, Sri Lanka Sri Lanka Innings D. de Silva c Finch b Hastings 76 Av. Fernando lbw b Starc 0 K. Mendis c Wade b Hastings 1 D. Chandimal c Wade b Boland 5 A. Mathews c Bailey b Hastings 40 A. Perera c Wade b Zampa 7 K. Perera c Warner b Head 6 T. Perera c Finch b Hastings 13 S. Pathirana c Faulkner b Hastings 24 D. Perera c Wade b Hastings 18 A. Aponso not out 1 Extras (b-4 lb-2 w-15) 21 Total (all out, 50 overs) 212 Fall of wickets: 1-1 Av. Fernando,2-18 K. Mendis,3-31 D. Chandimal,4-121 D. de Silva,5-130 A. Perera,6-134 K. Perera,7-165 T. Perera,8-199 D. Perera,9-200 S. Pathirana,10-212 A. Mathews Bowling M. Starc 10 - 1 - 51 - 1(w-9) J. Hastings 10 - 0 - 45 - 6(w-2) S. Boland 10 - 1 - 36 - 1(w-2) J. Faulkner 10 - 0 - 39 - 0(w-1) A. Zampa 8 - 0 - 30 - 1(w-1) T. Head 2 - 0 - 5 - 1 Australia Innings D. Warner b Pathirana 19 A. Finch lbw b Pathirana 55 U. Khawaja lbw b Pathirana 0 G. Bailey not out 90 T. Head lbw b D. Perera 40 M. Wade not out 8 Extras (b-1 lb-1 nb-1 w-2) 5 Total (for 4 wickets, 31 overs) 217 Fall of wickets: 1-74 A. Finch,2-74 U. Khawaja,3-97 D. Warner,4-197 T. Head Did not bat: J. Faulkner, J. Hastings, M. Starc, A. Zampa, S. Boland Bowling T. Perera 3 - 1 - 24 - 0 A. Aponso 8 - 0 - 59 - 0(w-1) D. Perera 7 - 0 - 69 - 1(nb-1) S. Pathirana 8 - 0 - 37 - 3(w-1) D. de Silva 4 - 0 - 21 - 0 A. Perera 1 - 0 - 5 - 0 Referees Umpire: Michael Gough Umpire: Ruchira Palliyaguruge TV umpire: Aleem Dar Match referee: Javagal Srinath Result: Australia won by 6 wickets