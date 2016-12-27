Dec 27 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the second Test between Australia and Pakistan on Tuesday in Melbourne, Australia Pakistan 1st innings (Overnight: 142-4) S. Aslam c Smith b Lyon 9 Az. Ali not out 139 B. Azam c Smith b Hazlewood 23 Y. Khan b Bird 21 Misbah-ul-Haq c Maddinson b Bird 11 A. Shafiq c Smith b Bird 50 S. Ahmed c Renshaw b Hazlewood 10 M. Amir not out 28 Extras (b-4 lb-9 nb-1 w-5) 19 Total (for 6 wickets, 101.2 overs) 310 Fall of wickets: 1-18 S. Aslam,2-60 B. Azam,3-111 Y. Khan,4-125 Misbah-ul-Haq,5-240 A. Shafiq,6-268 S. Ahmed To bat: W. Riaz, Y. Shah, S. Khan Bowling M. Starc 23.2 - 6 - 77 - 0(w-1) J. Hazlewood 26 - 11 - 33 - 2 J. Bird 29 - 5 - 91 - 3(nb-1) N. Lyon 17 - 1 - 69 - 1 S. Smith 3 - 0 - 9 - 0 N. Maddinson 3 - 0 - 18 - 0 Referees Umpire: Ian Gould Umpire: Sundaram Ravi TV umpire: Richard Illingworth Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle