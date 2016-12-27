Dec 27 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the second Test between Australia and Pakistan on Tuesday in Melbourne, Australia
Pakistan 1st innings (Overnight: 142-4)
S. Aslam c Smith b Lyon 9
Az. Ali not out 139
B. Azam c Smith b Hazlewood 23
Y. Khan b Bird 21
Misbah-ul-Haq c Maddinson b Bird 11
A. Shafiq c Smith b Bird 50
S. Ahmed c Renshaw b Hazlewood 10
M. Amir not out 28
Extras (b-4 lb-9 nb-1 w-5) 19
Total (for 6 wickets, 101.2 overs) 310
Fall of wickets: 1-18 S. Aslam,2-60 B. Azam,3-111 Y. Khan,4-125 Misbah-ul-Haq,5-240 A. Shafiq,6-268 S. Ahmed
To bat: W. Riaz, Y. Shah, S. Khan
Bowling
M. Starc 23.2 - 6 - 77 - 0(w-1)
J. Hazlewood 26 - 11 - 33 - 2
J. Bird 29 - 5 - 91 - 3(nb-1)
N. Lyon 17 - 1 - 69 - 1
S. Smith 3 - 0 - 9 - 0
N. Maddinson 3 - 0 - 18 - 0
Referees
Umpire: Ian Gould
Umpire: Sundaram Ravi
TV umpire: Richard Illingworth
Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle