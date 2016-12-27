Dec 27 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the first Test between South Africa and Sri Lanka on Tuesday in Port Elizabeth, South Africa
South Africa 1st innings (Overnight: 267-6)
S. Cook c Chandimal b Lakmal 59
D. Elgar c Chandimal b Lakmal 45
H. Amla c Chandimal b Lakmal 20
J. Duminy lbw b Herath 63
F. du Plessis c Karunaratne b Lakmal 37
T. Bavuma lbw b Herath 3
Q. de Kock b Pradeep 37
V. Philander c Chameera b Pradeep 13
K. Maharaj c Chandimal b Lakmal 0
K. Abbott run out (K. Perera, Chandimal) 0
K. Rabada not out 0
Extras (lb-3 nb-5 w-1) 9
Total (all out, 98.5 overs) 286
Fall of wickets: 1-104 S. Cook,2-105 D. Elgar,3-178 H. Amla,4-213 J. Duminy,5-225 T. Bavuma,6-253 F. du Plessis,7-276 V. Philander,8-276 K. Maharaj,9-281 K. Abbott,10-286 Q. de Kock
Bowling
S. Lakmal 27 - 9 - 63 - 5
N. Pradeep 21.5 - 5 - 66 - 2(nb-2)
A. Mathews 13 - 5 - 26 - 0(w-1)
D. Chameera 14 - 1 - 68 - 0(nb-3)
R. Herath 20 - 4 - 48 - 2
D. de Silva 3 - 0 - 12 - 0
Sri Lanka 1st innings
D. Karunaratne b Abbott 5
K. Silva lbw b Philander 16
K. Perera c de Kock b Philander 7
K. Mendis c de Kock b Abbott 0
A. Mathews c Elgar b Rabada 39
D. Chandimal lbw b Philander 28
D. de Silva not out 43
R. Herath lbw b Maharaj 24
D. Chameera not out 7
Extras (lb-4 nb-3 w-5) 12
Total (for 7 wickets, 57 overs) 181
Fall of wickets: 1-10 D. Karunaratne,2-19 K. Perera,3-22 K. Mendis,4-61 K. Silva,5-94 A. Mathews,6-121 D. Chandimal,7-157 R. Herath
To bat: S. Lakmal, N. Pradeep
Bowling
V. Philander 16 - 7 - 35 - 3(nb-2)
K. Abbott 18 - 3 - 49 - 2
K. Rabada 13 - 3 - 63 - 1(nb-1 w-5)
K. Maharaj 10 - 3 - 30 - 1
Referees
Umpire: Aleem Dar
Umpire: Bruce Oxenford
TV umpire: Rod Tucker
Match referee: David Boon