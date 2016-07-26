July 26 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the first Test between Sri Lanka and Australia on Tuesday in Pallekele, Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka 1st innings
D. Karunaratne lbw b Starc 5
K. Silva c Voges b Hazlewood 4
K. Mendis lbw b Hazlewood 8
D. Chandimal c Nevill b Hazlewood 15
A. Mathews c Smith b O'Keefe 15
D. de Silva c Burns b Lyon 24
K. Perera b Lyon 20
D. Perera lbw b Lyon 0
R. Herath lbw b Starc 6
L. Sandakan not out 19
N. Pradeep c Smith b O'Keefe 0
Extras (lb-1) 1
Total (all out, 34.2 overs) 117
Fall of wickets: 1-6 D. Karunaratne,2-15 K. Mendis,3-18 K. Silva,4-43 A. Mathews,5-67 D. Chandimal,6-87 D. de Silva,7-87 D. Perera,8-94 K. Perera,9-100 R. Herath,10-117 N. Pradeep
Bowling
M. Starc 11 - 1 - 51 - 2
J. Hazlewood 10 - 4 - 21 - 3
S. O'Keefe 10.2 - 3 - 32 - 2
N. Lyon 3 - 0 - 12 - 3
Australia 1st innings
J. Burns b Herath 3
D. Warner b Pradeep 0
U. Khawaja not out 25
S. Smith not out 28
Extras (b-4 lb-6) 10
Total (for 2 wickets, 20 overs) 66
Fall of wickets: 1-3 D. Warner,2-7 J. Burns
To bat: A. Voges, M. Marsh, P. Nevill, S. O'Keefe, M. Starc, J. Hazlewood, N. Lyon
Bowling
N. Pradeep 5 - 3 - 3 - 1
R. Herath 6 - 2 - 15 - 1
D. Perera 4 - 1 - 19 - 0
L. Sandakan 2 - 0 - 13 - 0
A. Mathews 3 - 1 - 6 - 0
Referees
Umpire: Richard Kettleborough
Umpire: Sundaram Ravi
TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney
Match referee: Chris Broad