Dec 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at lunch on the third day in the first Test between New Zealand and Sri Lanka on Saturday in Dunedin, New Zealand
New Zealand 1st innings 431 (M. Guptill 156, K. Williamson 88, B. McCullum 75; N. Pradeep 4-112)
Sri Lanka 1st innings (Overnight: 197-4)
D. Karunaratne c Watling b Santner 84
K. Mendis c Watling b Boult 8
U. Jayasundara c Watling b Wagner 1
D. Chandimal c Guptill b Southee 83
A. Mathews c Watling b Southee 2
K. Vithanage c Watling b Southee 22
M. Siriwardana c Taylor b Wagner 35
R. Herath not out 12
D. Chameera not out 6
Extras (b-1 lb-4 nb-4) 9
Total (for 7 wickets, 106 overs) 262
Fall of wickets: 1-19 K. Mendis,2-29 U. Jayasundara,3-151 D. Karunaratne,4-156 A. Mathews,5-198 D. Chandimal,6-209 K. Vithanage,7-252 M. Siriwardana
To bat: N. Pradeep, S. Lakmal
Bowling
T. Boult 20 - 7 - 44 - 1
T. Southee 23 - 4 - 56 - 3
D. Bracewell 21 - 6 - 42 - 0(nb-4)
N. Wagner 22 - 4 - 78 - 2
M. Santner 19 - 6 - 37 - 1
K. Williamson 1 - 1 - 0 - 0
Referees
Umpire: Richard Kettleborough
Umpire: Nigel Llong
TV umpire: Paul Reiffel
Match referee: David Boon