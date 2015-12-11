Dec 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at lunch on the third day in the first Test between New Zealand and Sri Lanka on Saturday in Dunedin, New Zealand New Zealand 1st innings 431 (M. Guptill 156, K. Williamson 88, B. McCullum 75; N. Pradeep 4-112) Sri Lanka 1st innings (Overnight: 197-4) D. Karunaratne c Watling b Santner 84 K. Mendis c Watling b Boult 8 U. Jayasundara c Watling b Wagner 1 D. Chandimal c Guptill b Southee 83 A. Mathews c Watling b Southee 2 K. Vithanage c Watling b Southee 22 M. Siriwardana c Taylor b Wagner 35 R. Herath not out 12 D. Chameera not out 6 Extras (b-1 lb-4 nb-4) 9 Total (for 7 wickets, 106 overs) 262 Fall of wickets: 1-19 K. Mendis,2-29 U. Jayasundara,3-151 D. Karunaratne,4-156 A. Mathews,5-198 D. Chandimal,6-209 K. Vithanage,7-252 M. Siriwardana To bat: N. Pradeep, S. Lakmal Bowling T. Boult 20 - 7 - 44 - 1 T. Southee 23 - 4 - 56 - 3 D. Bracewell 21 - 6 - 42 - 0(nb-4) N. Wagner 22 - 4 - 78 - 2 M. Santner 19 - 6 - 37 - 1 K. Williamson 1 - 1 - 0 - 0 Referees Umpire: Richard Kettleborough Umpire: Nigel Llong TV umpire: Paul Reiffel Match referee: David Boon