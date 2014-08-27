Aug 27 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the second One Day International between England and India on Wednesday in Cardiff, Wales
India Innings
Ro. Sharma c Woakes b Tredwell 52
S. Dhawan c Buttler b Woakes 11
V. Kohli c Cook b Woakes 0
A. Rahane st Buttler b Tredwell 41
S. Raina c Anderson b Woakes 100
M. Dhoni b Woakes 52
R. Jadeja not out 9
R. Ashwin not out 10
Extras (b-1 lb-11 nb-1 w-16) 29
Total (for 6 wickets, 50 overs) 304
Fall of wickets: 1-19 S. Dhawan,2-19 V. Kohli,3-110 A. Rahane,4-132 Ro. Sharma,5-276 S. Raina,6-288 M. Dhoni
Did not bat: B. Kumar, M. Shami, M. Sharma
Bowling
J. Anderson 10 - 1 - 57 - 0(w-2)
C. Woakes 10 - 1 - 52 - 4(w-2)
C. Jordan 10 - 0 - 73 - 0(w-12)
B. Stokes 7 - 0 - 54 - 0(nb-1)
J. Root 3 - 0 - 14 - 0
J. Tredwell 10 - 1 - 42 - 2
England Innings (D/L Target: 295 off 47)
A. Cook lbw b Shami 19
A. Hales c Ashwin b Jadeja 40
I. Bell b Shami 1
J. Root b B. Kumar 4
E. Morgan c Shami b Ashwin 28
J. Buttler c Kohli b Jadeja 2
B. Stokes c Rahane b Jadeja 23
C. Woakes st Dhoni b Jadeja 20
C. Jordan lbw b Raina 0
J. Tredwell c Jadeja b Ashwin 10
J. Anderson not out 9
Extras (lb-3 w-2) 5
Total (all out, 38.1 overs) 161
Fall of wickets: 1-54 A. Cook,2-56 I. Bell,3-63 J. Root,4-81 A. Hales,5-85 J. Buttler,6-119 E. Morgan,7-126 B. Stokes,8-128 C. Jordan,9-143 C. Woakes,10-161 J. Tredwell
Bowling
B. Kumar 7 - 0 - 30 - 1
M. Sharma 6 - 1 - 18 - 0
M. Shami 6 - 0 - 32 - 2(w-2)
R. Ashwin 9.1 - 0 - 38 - 2
R. Jadeja 7 - 0 - 28 - 4
S. Raina 3 - 0 - 12 - 1
Referees
Umpire: Richard Illingworth
Umpire: Paul Reiffel
TV umpire: Tim Robinson
Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle
Result: India won by 133 runs (D/L Method)