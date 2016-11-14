Nov 14 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play in the first Triangular Series match between Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka on Monday in Harare, Zimbabwe Zimbabwe Innings B. Chari c K. Mendis b Lakmal 7 C. Chibhabha lbw b Pradeep 18 C. Ervine c K. Mendis b Lakmal 0 S. Raza c Pathirana b N. Kulasekara 1 S. Williams st Dickwella b Pathirana 9 P. Moor lbw b N. Kulasekara 47 E. Chigumbura c Dickwella b Pradeep 1 G. Cremer not out 31 D. Tiripano c N. Kulasekara b Gunaratne 19 C. Mumba lbw b Gunaratne 1 T. Panyangara c Jayasuriya b Gunaratne 12 Extras (lb-2 w-6) 8 Total (all out, 41.3 overs) 154 Fall of wickets: 1-13 B. Chari,2-13 C. Ervine,3-14 S. Raza,4-29 S. Williams,5-46 C. Chibhabha,6-50 E. Chigumbura,7-105 P. Moor,8-136 D. Tiripano,9-139 C. Mumba,10-154 T. Panyangara Bowling N. Kulasekara 8 - 2 - 23 - 2(w-1) S. Lakmal 7 - 0 - 19 - 2 S. Pathirana 10 - 0 - 44 - 1(w-1) N. Pradeep 7 - 1 - 21 - 2(w-3) S. Jayasuriya 3 - 0 - 24 - 0 A. Gunaratne 6.3 - 1 - 21 - 3(w-1) Sri Lanka Innings D. de Silva not out 78 K. Perera c Raza b Chibhabha 21 N. Dickwella c Mumba b Panyangara 41 K. Mendis not out 12 Extras (lb-2 nb-1) 3 Total (for 2 wickets, 24.3 overs) 155 Fall of wickets: 1-56 K. Perera,2-140 N. Dickwella Did not bat: U. Tharanga, S. Jayasuriya, A. Gunaratne, S. Pathirana, N. Kulasekara, S. Lakmal, N. Pradeep Bowling T. Panyangara 7.3 - 0 - 37 - 1(nb-1) C. Mumba 4 - 0 - 31 - 0 D. Tiripano 3 - 0 - 17 - 0 C. Chibhabha 2 - 0 - 18 - 1 S. Raza 3 - 0 - 25 - 0 G. Cremer 5 - 0 - 25 - 0 Referees Umpire: Marais Erasmus Umpire: Chettithody Shamshuddin TV umpire: Russell Tiffin Match referee: Javagal Srinath Result: Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets