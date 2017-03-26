March 26 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the fourth and final Test between India and Australia on Sunday in Dharamsala, India Australia 1st innings 300 (S. Smith 111, M. Wade 57, D. Warner 56; K. Yadav 4-68) India 1st innings (Overnight: 0-0) L. Rahul c Warner b Cummins 60 M. Vijay c Wade b Hazlewood 11 C. Pujara c Handscomb b Lyon 57 A. Rahane c Smith b Lyon 46 K. Nair c Wade b Lyon 5 R. Ashwin lbw b Lyon 30 W. Saha not out 10 R. Jadeja not out 16 Extras (b-4 lb-9) 13 Total (for 6 wickets, 91 overs) 248 Fall of wickets: 1-21 M. Vijay,2-108 L. Rahul,3-157 C. Pujara,4-167 K. Nair,5-216 A. Rahane,6-221 R. Ashwin To bat: B. Kumar, K. Yadav, U. Yadav Bowling J. Hazlewood 18 - 6 - 40 - 1 P. Cummins 21 - 5 - 59 - 1 N. Lyon 28 - 5 - 67 - 4 S. O'Keefe 24 - 4 - 69 - 0 Referees Umpire: Marais Erasmus Umpire: Ian Gould TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney Match referee: Richie Richardson