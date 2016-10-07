Oct 7 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play in the first One Day International between Bangladesh and England on Friday in Mirpur, Bangladesh England Innings J. Roy c Sa. Rahman b Al Hasan 41 J. Vince c Mortaza b Sh. Islam 16 B. Duckett b Sh. Islam 60 J. Bairstow run out (Sa. Rahman) 0 B. Stokes c Sa. Rahman b Mortaza 101 J. Buttler c Mosa. Hossain b Al Hasan 63 M. Ali c Iqbal b Mortaza 6 C. Woakes run out (Al Hasan) 16 D. Willey not out 0 Extras (b-1 lb-3 w-2) 6 Total (for 8 wickets, 50 overs) 309 Fall of wickets: 1-41 J. Vince,2-61 J. Roy,3-63 J. Bairstow,4-216 B. Duckett,5-230 B. Stokes,6-245 M. Ali,7-308 J. Buttler,8-309 C. Woakes Did not bat: A. Rashid, J. Ball Bowling M. Mortaza 10 - 0 - 52 - 2(w-1) Sh. Islam 9 - 0 - 59 - 2 S. Al Hasan 10 - 0 - 59 - 2 Mosa. Hossain 9 - 0 - 50 - 0 Mahmudullah 3 - 0 - 24 - 0 Mosh. Hossain 3 - 0 - 23 - 0 T. Ahmed 6 - 0 - 38 - 0(w-1) Bangladesh Innings T. Iqbal c Vince b Ball 17 I. Kayes st Buttler b Rashid 112 Sa. Rahman c Willey b Ball 18 Mahmudullah c sub b Rashid 25 M. Rahim c sub b Rashid 12 S. Al Hasan c Willey b Ball 79 Mosa. Hossain b Ball 0 M. Mortaza c Buttler b Rashid 1 Mosh. Hossain not out 7 Sh. Islam run out (, Rashid) 0 T. Ahmed c Buttler b Ball 1 Extras (b-1 lb-4 nb-1 w-10) 16 Total (all out, 47.5 overs) 288 Fall of wickets: 1-46 T. Iqbal,2-82 Sa. Rahman,3-132 Mahmudullah,4-153 M. Rahim,5-271 S. Al Hasan,6-271 Mosa. Hossain,7-274 M. Mortaza,8-280 I. Kayes,9-280 Sh. Islam,10-288 T. Ahmed Bowling C. Woakes 7 - 1 - 38 - 0(w-1) D. Willey 7 - 1 - 46 - 0(w-1) J. Ball 9.5 - 0 - 51 - 5(nb-1 w-4) B. Stokes 5 - 0 - 37 - 0(w-1) A. Rashid 9 - 0 - 49 - 4(w-3) M. Ali 10 - 0 - 62 - 0 Referees Umpire: Anisur Rahman Umpire: Marais Erasmus TV umpire: Aleem Dar Match referee: Javagal Srinath Result: England won by 21 runs