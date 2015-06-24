June 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the third and final One Day International between Bangladesh and India on Wednesday in Mirpur, Bangladesh India Innings Ro. Sharma c Das b M. Rahman 29 S. Dhawan c Nas. Hossain b Mortaza 75 V. Kohli b Al Hasan 25 M. Dhoni c M. Rahman b Mortaza 69 A. Rayudu c Das b Mortaza 44 S. Raina b M. Rahman 38 S. Binny not out 17 A. Patel not out 10 Extras (b-4 lb-3 w-3) 10 Total (for 6 wickets, 50 overs) 317 Fall of wickets: 1-39 Ro. Sharma,2-114 V. Kohli,3-158 S. Dhawan,4-251 A. Rayudu,5-268 M. Dhoni,6-301 S. Raina Did not bat: R. Ashwin, D. Kulkarni, U. Yadav Bowling M. Rahman 10 - 0 - 57 - 2 M. Mortaza 10 - 0 - 76 - 3(w-2) A. Sunny 6 - 0 - 42 - 0 R. Hossain 9 - 0 - 75 - 0(w-1) Nas. Hossain 6 - 0 - 27 - 0 S. Al Hasan 9 - 1 - 33 - 1 Bangladesh Innings T. Iqbal lbw b Kulkarni 5 S. Sarkar c Ashwin b Kulkarni 40 L. Das b A. Patel 34 M. Rahim c Dhoni b Raina 24 S. Al Hasan c Kulkarni b Raina 20 Sa. Rahman b Binny 43 Nas. Hossain c Rayudu b Ashwin 32 M. Mortaza b Ashwin 0 A. Sunny not out 14 R. Hossain c A. Patel b Raina 2 M. Rahman lbw b Rayudu 9 Extras (lb-3 nb-1 w-13) 17 Total (all out, 47 overs) 240 Fall of wickets: 1-8 T. Iqbal,2-62 S. Sarkar,3-112 M. Rahim,4-118 L. Das,5-148 S. Al Hasan,6-197 Sa. Rahman,7-205 M. Mortaza,8-216 Nas. Hossain,9-222 R. Hossain,10-240 M. Rahman Bowling S. Binny 6 - 0 - 41 - 1(w-4) D. Kulkarni 8 - 0 - 34 - 2(w-3) U. Yadav 4 - 0 - 33 - 0(w-5) R. Ashwin 10 - 1 - 35 - 2 A. Patel 9 - 1 - 44 - 1 S. Raina 8 - 0 - 45 - 3(w-1) A. Rayudu 2 - 1 - 5 - 1(nb-1) Referees Umpire: Enamul Haque Umpire: Rod Tucker TV umpire: Sharfuddoula Match referee: Andy Pycroft Result: India won by 77 runs