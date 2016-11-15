Nov 15 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fourth day in the second Test between Australia and South Africa on Tuesday in Hobart, Australia Australia 1st innings 85 (V. Philander 5-21) South Africa 1st innings 326 (Q. de Kock 104, T. Bavuma 74; J. Hazlewood 6-89) Australia 2nd innings (Overnight: 121-2) J. Burns c de Kock b Abbott 0 D. Warner b Abbott 45 U. Khawaja c de Kock b Abbott 64 S. Smith c de Kock b Rabada 31 A. Voges c Duminy b Abbott 2 C. Ferguson c Elgar b Rabada 1 P. Nevill c Duminy b Rabada 6 J. Mennie lbw b Rabada 0 M. Starc c de Kock b Abbott 0 J. Hazlewood not out 6 N. Lyon c Philander b Abbott 4 Extras (lb-1 nb-1) 2 Total (all out, 60.1 overs) 161 Fall of wickets: 1-0 J. Burns,2-79 D. Warner,3-129 U. Khawaja,4-135 A. Voges,5-140 C. Ferguson,6-150 P. Nevill,7-150 J. Mennie,8-151 S. Smith,9-151 M. Starc,10-161 N. Lyon Bowling K. Abbott 23.1 - 3 - 77 - 6 V. Philander 16 - 6 - 31 - 0(nb-1) J. Duminy 1 - 0 - 8 - 0 K. Rabada 17 - 5 - 34 - 4 K. Maharaj 3 - 0 - 10 - 0 Referees Umpire: Aleem Dar Umpire: Richard Kettleborough TV umpire: Nigel Llong Match referee: Andy Pycroft Result: South Africa won by an innings and 80 runs