Nov 15 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fourth day in the second Test between Australia and South Africa on Tuesday in Hobart, Australia
Australia 1st innings 85 (V. Philander 5-21)
South Africa 1st innings 326 (Q. de Kock 104, T. Bavuma 74; J. Hazlewood 6-89)
Australia 2nd innings (Overnight: 121-2)
J. Burns c de Kock b Abbott 0
D. Warner b Abbott 45
U. Khawaja c de Kock b Abbott 64
S. Smith c de Kock b Rabada 31
A. Voges c Duminy b Abbott 2
C. Ferguson c Elgar b Rabada 1
P. Nevill c Duminy b Rabada 6
J. Mennie lbw b Rabada 0
M. Starc c de Kock b Abbott 0
J. Hazlewood not out 6
N. Lyon c Philander b Abbott 4
Extras (lb-1 nb-1) 2
Total (all out, 60.1 overs) 161
Fall of wickets: 1-0 J. Burns,2-79 D. Warner,3-129 U. Khawaja,4-135 A. Voges,5-140 C. Ferguson,6-150 P. Nevill,7-150 J. Mennie,8-151 S. Smith,9-151 M. Starc,10-161 N. Lyon
Bowling
K. Abbott 23.1 - 3 - 77 - 6
V. Philander 16 - 6 - 31 - 0(nb-1)
J. Duminy 1 - 0 - 8 - 0
K. Rabada 17 - 5 - 34 - 4
K. Maharaj 3 - 0 - 10 - 0
Referees
Umpire: Aleem Dar
Umpire: Richard Kettleborough
TV umpire: Nigel Llong
Match referee: Andy Pycroft
Result: South Africa won by an innings and 80 runs