Dec 28 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the third day in the first Test between South Africa and Sri Lanka on Wednesday in Port Elizabeth, South Africa South Africa 1st innings 286 (J. Duminy 63, S. Cook 59; S. Lakmal 5-63) Sri Lanka 1st innings (Overnight: 181-7) D. Karunaratne b Abbott 5 K. Silva lbw b Philander 16 K. Perera c de Kock b Philander 7 K. Mendis c de Kock b Abbott 0 A. Mathews c Elgar b Rabada 39 D. Chandimal lbw b Philander 28 D. de Silva c de Kock b Philander 43 R. Herath lbw b Maharaj 24 D. Chameera c Amla b Abbott 19 S. Lakmal c Abbott b Philander 4 N. Pradeep not out 8 Extras (lb-4 nb-3 w-5) 12 Total (all out, 64.5 overs) 205 Fall of wickets: 1-10 D. Karunaratne,2-19 K. Perera,3-22 K. Mendis,4-61 K. Silva,5-94 A. Mathews,6-121 D. Chandimal,7-157 R. Herath,8-181 D. de Silva,9-185 S. Lakmal,10-205 D. Chameera Bowling V. Philander 20 - 7 - 45 - 5(nb-2) K. Abbott 21.5 - 4 - 63 - 3 K. Rabada 13 - 3 - 63 - 1(nb-1 w-5) K. Maharaj 10 - 3 - 30 - 1 South Africa 2nd innings S. Cook c Chandimal b Chameera 117 D. Elgar c Mathews b Lakmal 52 H. Amla lbw b Pradeep 48 J. Duminy c Mathews b D. de Silva 25 F. du Plessis not out 41 T. Bavuma c K. Mendis b D. de Silva 8 Q. de Kock not out 42 Extras (b-5 lb-1 nb-9 w-3) 18 Total (for 5 wickets, 80 overs) 351 Fall of wickets: 1-116 D. Elgar,2-221 H. Amla,3-245 S. Cook,4-267 J. Duminy,5-277 T. Bavuma To bat: V. Philander, K. Abbott, K. Maharaj, K. Rabada Bowling S. Lakmal 15 - 2 - 57 - 1 N. Pradeep 14 - 0 - 65 - 1(nb-4 w-1) A. Mathews 4 - 0 - 10 - 0 D. Chameera 11 - 0 - 63 - 1(nb-1 w-2) R. Herath 23 - 1 - 76 - 0 D. de Silva 13 - 0 - 74 - 2 Referees Umpire: Aleem Dar Umpire: Bruce Oxenford TV umpire: Rod Tucker Match referee: David Boon