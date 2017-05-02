May 2 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the third day in the second Test between West Indies and Pakistan on Tuesday in Bridgetown, Barbados West Indies 1st innings 312 (R. Chase 131, J. Holder 58; M. Abbas 4-56) Pakistan 1st innings (Overnight: 172-3) Azhar Ali c Dowrich b Bishoo 105 Ahmed Shehzad c Hope b Bishoo 70 Babar Azam c&b Gabriel 0 Younis Khan c Gabriel b Bishoo 0 Misbah-ul-Haq c Hope b Holder 99 Asad Shafiq lbw b Holder 15 Sarfraz Ahmed c K. Powell b Gabriel 9 Shadab Khan c Chase b Gabriel 16 Mohammad Amir c Hope b Holder 10 Yasir Shah c Dowrich b Gabriel 24 Mohammad Abbas not out 1 Extras (b-16 lb-16 nb-12) 44 Total (all out, 140 overs) 393 Fall of wickets: 1-155 A. Shehzad,2-156 B. Azam,3-161 Y. Khan,4-259 Az. Ali,5-316 Misbah-ul-Haq,6-325 S. Ahmed,7-329 A. Shafiq,8-354 M. Amir,9-384 S. Khan,10-393 Y. Shah Bowling S. Gabriel 32 - 6 - 81 - 4(nb-9) A. Joseph 19 - 5 - 48 - 0 R. Chase 19 - 2 - 74 - 0(nb-1) J. Holder 29 - 11 - 42 - 3(nb-2) D. Bishoo 41 - 11 - 116 - 3 West Indies 2nd innings K. Brathwaite not out 8 K. Powell c S. Ahmed b Abbas 6 S. Hetmyer not out 22 Extras (b-4) 4 Total (for 1 wickets, 14 overs) 40 Fall of wickets: 1-8 K. Powell To bat: S. Hope, V. Singh, R. Chase, S. Dowrich, J. Holder, D. Bishoo, A. Joseph, S. Gabriel Bowling Mohammad Amir 4 - 2 - 7 - 0 Mohammad Abbas 5 - 1 - 14 - 1 Yasir Shah 3 - 1 - 6 - 0 Shadab Khan 2 - 0 - 9 - 0 Referees Umpire: Richard Kettleborough Umpire: Bruce Oxenford TV umpire: Richard Illingworth Match referee: Chris Broad