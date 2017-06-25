June 25 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard in the second One Day International between West Indies and India on Sunday in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago India Innings A. Rahane b Cummins 103 S. Dhawan st Hope b Nurse 63 V. Kohli c Nurse b Joseph 87 H. Pandya c Cummins b Joseph 4 Y. Singh c Hope b Holder 14 M. Dhoni not out 13 K. Jadhav not out 13 Extras (lb-4 nb-5 w-4) 13 Total (for 5 wickets, 43 overs) 310 Fall of wickets: 1-114 S. Dhawan,2-211 A. Rahane,3-223 H. Pandya,4-254 Y. Singh,5-285 V. Kohli Did not bat: R. Ashwin, K. Yadav, B. Kumar, U. Yadav Bowling A. Joseph 8 - 0 - 73 - 2(nb-1 w-2) J. Holder 8.5 - 0 - 76 - 1(nb-4) A. Nurse 9 - 0 - 38 - 1(w-1) D. Bishoo 9 - 0 - 60 - 0(w-1) M. Cummins 8 - 0 - 57 - 1 J. Carter 0.1 - 0 - 2 - 0 Referees Umpire: Nigel Duguid Umpire: Chris Gaffaney TV umpire: Kumar Dharmasena Match referee: David Boon