Sept 1 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play in the fourth One Day International between England and Pakistan on Thursday in Leeds, England
Pakistan Innings
S. Aslam c Stokes b Plunkett 24
Sh. Khan c Stokes b Jordan 16
Az. Ali c Willey b Rashid 80
B. Azam c Plunkett b Ali 12
S. Ahmed c Plunkett b Rashid 12
M. Rizwan lbw b Rashid 6
M. Nawaz st Bairstow b Ali 13
I. Wasim not out 57
H. Ali c Root b Jordan 9
U. Gul not out 6
Extras (lb-3 nb-3 w-6) 12
Total (for 8 wickets, 50 overs) 247
Fall of wickets: 1-24 Sh. Khan,2-61 S. Aslam,3-110 B. Azam,4-136 S. Ahmed,5-152 M. Rizwan,6-169 Az. Ali,7-180 M. Nawaz,8-236 H. Ali
Did not bat: M. Irfan
Bowling
D. Willey 8 - 2 - 40 - 0
C. Jordan 9 - 1 - 42 - 2(nb-1 w-1)
B. Stokes 4 - 0 - 15 - 0(w-2)
L. Plunkett 9 - 0 - 61 - 1(w-2)
A. Rashid 10 - 0 - 47 - 3(w-1)
M. Ali 10 - 0 - 39 - 2(nb-1)
England Innings
J. Roy c Rizwan b Irfan 14
A. Hales c S. Ahmed b Irfan 8
J. Root c Irfan b H. Ali 30
E. Morgan c Sh. Khan b Gul 11
B. Stokes c B. Azam b Wasim 69
J. Bairstow run out (, Az. Ali) 61
M. Ali not out 45
D. Willey not out 4
Extras (lb-3 w-7) 10
Total (for 6 wickets, 48 overs) 252
Fall of wickets: 1-15 J. Roy,2-36 A. Hales,3-59 J. Root,4-72 E. Morgan,5-175 B. Stokes,6-225 J. Bairstow
Did not bat: L. Plunkett, A. Rashid, C. Jordan
Bowling
M. Irfan 5 - 1 - 26 - 2(w-3)
U. Gul 10 - 1 - 39 - 1(w-1)
H. Ali 10 - 0 - 53 - 1
I. Wasim 10 - 0 - 50 - 1(w-2)
M. Nawaz 10 - 0 - 54 - 0(w-1)
Az. Ali 3 - 0 - 27 - 0
Referees
Umpire: Marais Erasmus
Umpire: Tim Robinson
TV umpire: Simon Fry
Match referee: Jeff Crowe
Result: England won by 4 wickets