Sept 1 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play in the fourth One Day International between England and Pakistan on Thursday in Leeds, England Pakistan Innings S. Aslam c Stokes b Plunkett 24 Sh. Khan c Stokes b Jordan 16 Az. Ali c Willey b Rashid 80 B. Azam c Plunkett b Ali 12 S. Ahmed c Plunkett b Rashid 12 M. Rizwan lbw b Rashid 6 M. Nawaz st Bairstow b Ali 13 I. Wasim not out 57 H. Ali c Root b Jordan 9 U. Gul not out 6 Extras (lb-3 nb-3 w-6) 12 Total (for 8 wickets, 50 overs) 247 Fall of wickets: 1-24 Sh. Khan,2-61 S. Aslam,3-110 B. Azam,4-136 S. Ahmed,5-152 M. Rizwan,6-169 Az. Ali,7-180 M. Nawaz,8-236 H. Ali Did not bat: M. Irfan Bowling D. Willey 8 - 2 - 40 - 0 C. Jordan 9 - 1 - 42 - 2(nb-1 w-1) B. Stokes 4 - 0 - 15 - 0(w-2) L. Plunkett 9 - 0 - 61 - 1(w-2) A. Rashid 10 - 0 - 47 - 3(w-1) M. Ali 10 - 0 - 39 - 2(nb-1) England Innings J. Roy c Rizwan b Irfan 14 A. Hales c S. Ahmed b Irfan 8 J. Root c Irfan b H. Ali 30 E. Morgan c Sh. Khan b Gul 11 B. Stokes c B. Azam b Wasim 69 J. Bairstow run out (, Az. Ali) 61 M. Ali not out 45 D. Willey not out 4 Extras (lb-3 w-7) 10 Total (for 6 wickets, 48 overs) 252 Fall of wickets: 1-15 J. Roy,2-36 A. Hales,3-59 J. Root,4-72 E. Morgan,5-175 B. Stokes,6-225 J. Bairstow Did not bat: L. Plunkett, A. Rashid, C. Jordan Bowling M. Irfan 5 - 1 - 26 - 2(w-3) U. Gul 10 - 1 - 39 - 1(w-1) H. Ali 10 - 0 - 53 - 1 I. Wasim 10 - 0 - 50 - 1(w-2) M. Nawaz 10 - 0 - 54 - 0(w-1) Az. Ali 3 - 0 - 27 - 0 Referees Umpire: Marais Erasmus Umpire: Tim Robinson TV umpire: Simon Fry Match referee: Jeff Crowe Result: England won by 4 wickets