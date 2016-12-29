Dec 29 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the fourth day in the second Test between Australia and Pakistan on Thursday in Melbourne, Australia
Pakistan 1st innings 443 for 9 decl (A. Ali 205no, S. Khan 65, A. Shafiq 50)
Australia 1st innings (Overnight: 278-2)
M. Renshaw b Shah 10
D. Warner c S. Ahmed b Riaz 144
U. Khawaja c S. Ahmed b Riaz 97
S. Smith not out 100
P. Handscomb c Aslam b So. Khan 54
N. Maddinson b Shah 22
M. Wade c Shafiq b So. Khan 9
M. Starc not out 7
Extras (b-1 lb-8 nb-13) 22
Total (for 6 wickets, 113.5 overs) 465
Fall of wickets: 1-46 M. Renshaw,2-244 D. Warner,3-282 U. Khawaja,4-374 P. Handscomb,5-433 N. Maddinson,6-454 M. Wade
To bat: J. Hazlewood, N. Lyon, J. Bird
Bowling
M. Amir 27 - 5 - 74 - 0(nb-1)
So. Khan 23.5 - 7 - 86 - 2
Y. Shah 34 - 2 - 150 - 2
W. Riaz 27 - 3 - 135 - 2(nb-12)
Az. Ali 2 - 0 - 11 - 0
Referees
Umpire: Ian Gould
Umpire: Sundaram Ravi
TV umpire: Richard Illingworth
Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle