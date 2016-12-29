Dec 29 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the fourth day in the second Test between Australia and Pakistan on Thursday in Melbourne, Australia Pakistan 1st innings 443 for 9 decl (A. Ali 205no, S. Khan 65, A. Shafiq 50) Australia 1st innings (Overnight: 278-2) M. Renshaw b Shah 10 D. Warner c S. Ahmed b Riaz 144 U. Khawaja c S. Ahmed b Riaz 97 S. Smith not out 100 P. Handscomb c Aslam b So. Khan 54 N. Maddinson b Shah 22 M. Wade c Shafiq b So. Khan 9 M. Starc not out 7 Extras (b-1 lb-8 nb-13) 22 Total (for 6 wickets, 113.5 overs) 465 Fall of wickets: 1-46 M. Renshaw,2-244 D. Warner,3-282 U. Khawaja,4-374 P. Handscomb,5-433 N. Maddinson,6-454 M. Wade To bat: J. Hazlewood, N. Lyon, J. Bird Bowling M. Amir 27 - 5 - 74 - 0(nb-1) So. Khan 23.5 - 7 - 86 - 2 Y. Shah 34 - 2 - 150 - 2 W. Riaz 27 - 3 - 135 - 2(nb-12) Az. Ali 2 - 0 - 11 - 0 Referees Umpire: Ian Gould Umpire: Sundaram Ravi TV umpire: Richard Illingworth Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle